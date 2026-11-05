I love a good pizza, and Chefman’s Indoor Pizza Oven is 60% off right now — will you beat me to the checkout?

Having tested Ooni’s Halo Core stand mixer, which is perfect for making pizza dough, I’ve been eating my way through a fair few pies. But I still haven’t invested in an indoor pizza oven to get the perfect bake. Now I think that’s about to change.

Ahead of Black Friday, I’ve spotted an epic deal on the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven — it’s now $199 at Amazon, an epic 60% saving before the big sales event has even started.

One word of advice, I wouldn’t wait until Black Friday, because I doubt Chefman’s Indoor Pizza Oven will be around for long at this amazing price.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven: was $499 now $199 at Amazon Chefman's sleek indoor pizza oven is perfectly compact to fit on a kitchen countertop and measures 18.7 (D) x 17 (W) x 10.94 (H) inches. It has five touchscreen presets to cook 12-inch pizzas in minutes, heating up to 800°F. Plus, you get a pizza stone, pizza peel and a digital cookbook.

Why an Chefman's Indoor Pizza Oven is a great buy

(Image credit: Chefman)

We test a whole load of outdoor pizza ovens at Tom’s Guide, but right now, I’m happy to bake my pies inside. And I think most pizza lovers will come to the same conclusion once the temperature drops.

What’s more, unlike an outdoor pizza oven, you don’t have to worry about what fuel to use; you can simply plug the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven into your electric.

How do you like your pizza? You can choose from Neapolitan, New York, Thin-Crust, or, if you prefer to go wild, you can customize your bake with the manual setting. Plus, there’s a frozen setting for when you don’t have time to make your pizza from scratch.

With two heating elements that reach up to 800°F for one hot pie, the oven retains heat for back-to-back cooking — perfect for pizza parties and hungry families. The double-paned window also gives you a clear view of what’s happening inside, so you can check if your cheese is bubbling or your crust is crisping.

If you love pizza or know someone who does, you really can't turn down this 60% discount.