13 new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu, Peacock and more (Nov. 6-8)

November has arrived, which means holiday season is starting to peek around the corner. Before the festive movies completely take over, there's still plenty of time to enjoy a good thriller, an underdog sports story or some zombie-fueled mayhem. The best new movies and shows to watch this weekend are arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable.

As Tom's Guide's streaming editor, I've rounded up and ranked this week's biggest releases to help you spend less time scrolling and more time watching. "Black Doves" season 2 brings back the deadly espionage and messy double lives, while "Stick" season 2 tees up another round of unlikely sports redemption. Over on the movie front, let Robert Pattinson creep you out as Chris Hansen in "Primetime," or sink into the video game thrills of "Resident Evil." Then, there's "A Dog's First Christmas," which offers a decidedly fluffier and cheerful alternative.

So grab a blanket, pour something warm (or break out the first holiday mug of the season) and settle in. Here's what to watch this weekend, ranked by must-watch factor.

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1. ‘Black Doves’ season 2 (Netflix)

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller

Available now: All 6 episodes (about 1 hour each)

What it's about: Keira Knightley returns as Helen Webb, the seemingly respectable wife of a rising political star who moonlights as an informant for a shadowy spy organization. With husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) eyeing the prime minister's office, Helen has even more to lose if her double life comes to light. Meanwhile, her handler Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire) is fighting off a threat of her own, and old pal Sam (Ben Whishaw) is back in the picture, ready to make trouble.

Why you should watch it: The first season was a killer combination of slick spycraft, pitch-black humor and complicated friendships. Season 2 looks ready to deliver more of the same, with Knightley and Whishaw's crackling chemistry and Lancashire's deliciously inscrutable operator adding plenty of intrigue.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. ‘The Greatest’ (Prime Video)

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 55 min each)

What it's about: Before he became Muhammad Ali, he was Cassius Clay (Jaalen Best), a young boxer with Olympic gold, heavyweight ambitions and a mouth that could knock you out before he even entered the ring. The series traces his rise from promising fighter to global phenomenon, including his complicated relationship with his father (Omari Hardwick), his embrace of Islam and his friendship with Malcolm X (Michael Ealy).

Why it's worth your time: You've heard the greatest call himself that. Now get to know the man behind the bravado. The looks beyond the legendary fights to the family conflicts and personal convictions that helped forge an icon.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3. ‘Primetime’ (digital)

Primetime | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 1 hour 49 min

What it's about: Robert Pattinson stars as NBC journalist Chris Hansen, host of the controversial reality series “To Catch a Predator,” which lured suspected child predators into televised sting operations. But as Hansen and ambitious producer Andie Bender (Merritt Wever) chase bigger ratings, their pursuit of justice starts looking more like a witch hunt.

Why you should watch it: Director Lance Oppenheim turns a real-life media scandal into a stylized, neo-gothic nightmare. Pattinson is deliciously unsettling as Hansen, a man seemingly giddy at the prospect of publicly humiliating his targets. It's a queasy, hypnotic takedown of reality TV's appetite for outrage, with a chilling reminder that the people behind the cameras can be just as scary as the ones in front of them.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

4. ‘Resident Evil’ (digital)

RESIDENT EVIL – Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Survival horror

Runtime: 1 hour 34 min

What it’s about: One very bad night in Raccoon City is about to get considerably worse. Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, an ordinary medical courier tasked with delivering a mysterious package to a remote hospital. But after a car accident leaves him stranded in a city crawling with mutated monsters, his delivery becomes a desperate fight to stay alive. Bryan will need to complete a series of near-impossible missions to make it through the night.

Why you should watch it:

Director Zach Cregger (“Weapons,” “Barbarian”) delivers a lean, mean horror ride packed with grotesque creatures, action-packed set pieces and just enough dark humor. This is not the most faithful of “Resident Evil” adaptations, so you don't need to know the game lore to enjoy the carnage.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

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5. ‘Stick’ season 2 (Apple TV)

Stick — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy

Available now: 2 episodes (about 30 min each)

What it's about: Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) isn't content with being the guy behind the next golf superstar. After helping teenage phenom Santi (Peter Dager) get his career rolling, Pryce decides to dust off his own clubs and attempt an unlikely return to the pros. His target? Becoming the oldest golfer to win the U.S. Open.

Why it's worth your time: Wilson has perfected his shaggy underdog mode, and he plays well opposite Timothy Olyphant as a rival pushing him along. Plus, Rhea Seehorn joins this season as a brutally honest swing coach. You don't get a cast much better than this.

Where to watch: Apple TV

6. ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ season 2 (NBC)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

Available now: 1 episode (about 22 min)

What it's about: Tracy Morgan returns as Reggie Dinkins, a disgraced former football star still chasing a career comeback with the help of documentary filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). But Reggie has fresh headaches to contend with, including his ex-wife Monica's (Erika Alexander) handsome new millionaire boyfriend.

Why it's worth your time: With "30 Rock" alums Robert Carlock, Sam Means and Tina Fey behind the scenes, this sitcom has an impressive comedy pedigree. Morgan and Radcliffe make a great odd couple, and season 2 also brings a mini "30 Rock" reunion, with Jane Krakowski and Scott Adsit among the guest stars.

Where to watch: Peacock

7. ‘The Institute’ season 2 (MGM+)

The Institute Season 2 (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: The kids have escaped the Institute, but their troubles are hardly over. Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) and his fellow survivors are determined to bring the sinister operation down for good. Meanwhile, the Director is plotting a comeback with help from eccentric tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (Alfie Allen), while fugitive Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) is desperate to get back in the game.

Why it's worth your time: Stephen King’s twisted tale of gifted kids and the adults who exploit them is officially going off-book. With a fresh storyline, a new villainous billionaire and plenty of unfinished business, season 2 has room to get even stranger.

Where to watch: MGM+

8. ‘North of North’ season 2 (Netflix)

North of North: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 25 min each)

What it's about: Siaja (Anna Lambe) has worked hard to reinvent herself after blowing up her marriage, but independence comes with its own complications. Now running Ice Cove's research office, she's also grappling with the discovery of a long-lost sister and what it means for her family.

Why it's worth your time: This warmhearted Canadian comedy finds plenty of laughs in the messy business of starting over and the antics of a very samll town. Consider this your invitation to get cozy in the Arctic.

Where to watch: Netflix

9. ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ (Netflix)

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Christmas comedy-drama

What it's about: Two Christmases after losing his wife, grumpy grandfather Sander (Dennis Quaid) is still struggling with grief, while his teen granddaughter Ello (Brooke Lena Johnson) is running out of patience. When a medical emergency leaves Ello's mother in an induced coma, it's up to Winstead, the family's wise old basset hound, and Ruby, an adorable Corgi puppy, to bring everyone back together.

Why you should watch it: If adorable dogs and sentimental sappiness are your idea of Christmas cheer, Netflix has you covered. The streamer kicks off its holiday movie slate with this adaptation of the novel by “A Dog's Purpose” author W. Bruce Cameron. Also starring Milo Ventimiglia, Jennifer Tilly and Mary Steenburgen, it doesn’t reinvent the Christmas movie, but who cares when there’s a cute Corgi around?

Where to watch: Netflix

10. ‘Bass X Machina’ (Netflix)

Bass X Machina | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Adult animated sci-fi Western

Available now: All 6 episodes (about 35 min each)

What it's about: The Wild West gets a sci-fi makeover in this animated adventure starring Brian Tyree Henry as Bass Reeves, a lawman with a cybernetic arm and a whole lot of trouble on his hands. In a frontier crawling with vicious outlaws, rogue machines, and supernatural nasties, Bass must dispense justice while keeping his family out of the crossfire.

Why it's worth your time: If your ideal Western involves robot mayhem and anime-style shootouts, saddle up for this series, which boasts gorgeous, kinetic animation and a badass Black hero (all too rare).

Where to watch: Netflix

11. ‘All’s Fair’ season 2 (Hulu)

All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Legal drama

Available now: 3 episodes (about 45 min each)

What it's about: Kim Kardashian returns as Allura Grant, the high-powered divorce attorney whose biggest challenge might be keeping her own house in order. Alongside partners Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts) and Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash-Betts), she's navigating shifting loyalties, personal entanglements and a shocking revelation that threatens to take down their all-female law firm.

Why it's worth your time: "All Fair" returns with another generous helping of scandal, designer wardrobes and people making bad personal decisions. Kim K may be the lead, but Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson are the real scenery-chewers.

Where to watch: Hulu

12. ‘Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook’ (Apple TV)

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Food and travel documentary

Available now: All 6 episodes (about 30 min each)

What it's about: Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum) has a pretty impressive family legacy to live up to: Her great-grandfather founded one of Queens’ beloved Chinese restaurants. There's just one problem: She can't cook. So, she hits the road to learn from Asian American chefs, explore her culinary heritage and see if she can bring the family business back to life.

Why it's worth your time: Watching Awkwafina get schooled in the kitchen is entertaining enough, but there's a surprisingly heartfelt story simmering underneath. As she travels from Texas barbecue joints to Hawaiian pig roasts, she meets chefs who've wrestled with their own family legacies and forged new paths in food.

Where to watch: Apple TV

13. ‘The Uprising’ (Peacock)

THE UPRISING - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters September 10 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical action drama

What it’s about: In 1381 England, the Black Death has decimated the population, the surviving peasants are being squeezed by crushing taxes levied by King Richard II’s wealthy advisers. Enter Ploughman (Andrew Garfield), a farmer who rallies his fellow commoners into a full-scale rebellion against the crown. Joined by historical firebrands Wat Tyler (Cosmo Jarvis) and John Ball (Jamie Bell), the uprising marches toward London with one goal: justice for the people.

Why you should watch it: “Jason Bourne” director Paul Greengrass brings his signature gritty, handheld intensity to a medieval revolt that feels uncomfortably relevant today. It’s a brutal tale of class warfare, political corruption and ordinary people finally reaching their breaking point. Turns out the more things change, the more peasants get screwed.

Where to watch: Peacock

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