The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you're hoping to get a head start on your shopping list, we have some good news. Amazon is already rolling out major discounts on a wide range of gift-worthy items ahead of Black Friday, and audio devices are no exception.

In fact, Bose just launched its "Holiday Deals" sale on Amazon, which is knocking up to 53% of top-rated Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers. For instance, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for $169 — a whopping $190 off.

We don't know how long these rare Bose deals will stick around, so we recommend shopping them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Bose audio deals to shop before Black Friday. (For more holiday deals, check out our early Black Friday deals guide).

Best Bose Deals

Bose SoundLink Micro : was $129 now $89 at Amazon The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $129 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $129. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $179 at Amazon This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($160) Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $199 at Amazon For just $30 more than the original QuietComfort Headphones, you can grab the 2nd Gen which are on sale now. The biggest difference between the 2023 and 2026 model is the inclusion of Immersive Audio in the 2nd Gen. There are also different colors choose from, like this cool Dewdrop Mint hue. Read more Read less ▼

Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199 at Amazon This budget soundbar will bring extra dialogue clarity to make sure you can hear every word of commentary. It's also louder than your TV speakers, so you can crank it up and enjoy background music to the max. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well. Read more Read less ▼