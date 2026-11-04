11 best Bose holiday deals on Amazon — save up to 53% on best-selling headphones, earbuds and speakers
Gift-worthy Bose deals to shop ahead of Black Friday
The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you're hoping to get a head start on your shopping list, we have some good news. Amazon is already rolling out major discounts on a wide range of gift-worthy items ahead of Black Friday, and audio devices are no exception.
In fact, Bose just launched its "Holiday Deals" sale on Amazon, which is knocking up to 53% of top-rated Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers. For instance, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for $169 — a whopping $190 off.
We don't know how long these rare Bose deals will stick around, so we recommend shopping them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Bose audio deals to shop before Black Friday. (For more holiday deals, check out our early Black Friday deals guide).
Quick Links
- shop Bose's holiday deals on Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was $129 now $89
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $129
- Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2): was $159 now $149
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $169
- Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $179
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $649
Best Bose Deals
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
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The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $129.
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The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our Bose SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $60 off, you have yourself a great deal.
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In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $190 less, these are nearly perfect.
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This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life.
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For just $30 more than the original QuietComfort Headphones, you can grab the 2nd Gen which are on sale now. The biggest difference between the 2023 and 2026 model is the inclusion of Immersive Audio in the 2nd Gen. There are also different colors choose from, like this cool Dewdrop Mint hue.
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This budget soundbar will bring extra dialogue clarity to make sure you can hear every word of commentary. It's also louder than your TV speakers, so you can crank it up and enjoy background music to the max.
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At the top of the price range, you've got the wonderful Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen. These earbuds have the best-of-the-best ANC and Bose's comforting, bassy sound signature. On top of that, they have "Immersion" mode, which tricks your brain into thinking your music is coming from all around you (like 360° audio).
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The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else.
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The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well.
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This discount brings the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar to its lowest ever price right now. This premium soundbar has a 5.1.2 channel setup and works with Bose's subwoofer range (sold separately). One of the best parts of the Bose Smart range links up with music streaming apps for seamless listening!
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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