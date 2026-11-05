My new favorite LED light bulb doesn't just change colors, it can also play music — and it's 32% off right now

I’ve tested my fair share of smart and color-changing light bulbs over the years, but I wasn’t quite sure about one that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. After trying out the GE LED+ A21 LED Light Bulb for a month, I was surprised by how well this combination works.

Currently, you can get the GE LED+ A21 LED Light Bulb for $22 at Amazon. This LED bulb normally retails for $32, but Amazon is offering an instant $10 discount that drops the price to $22. Given the long-term energy savings of LED bulbs compared to conventional incandescent and fluorescent options, it might be worth grabbing a couple. Here’s why.

Save 31% ($10) GE LED+ A21 LED Light Bulb Color Changing Bluetooth Speaker: was $32 now $22 at Amazon The GE LED+ A21 LED Light Bulb Color Changing Bluetooth Speaker lets you play music directly from your phone to it, making it the perfect bedside companion when you're trying to wind down. In addition, it comes with a remote that easily lets you change its colors, intensity, and even set up a multi-unit system for stereo sound.

What really sold me on this setup is that it’s not trying to compete with all the other speakers I have around, including the two Apple HomePods in my bedroom that I use with my TV. While the sound isn’t mind-blowing, it’s more than enough to help me wind down before bedtime. Since the bulb sits in a lamp right next to my bed, it’s perfect for playing ambient noise or an audiobook to help me fall asleep. That same balance also makes it a solid upgrade for a home office, delivering background music while working.

It’s also worth highlighting that despite its color-changing abilities, this isn’t technically a "smart" bulb that relies on Wi-Fi — and you don’t need to download another app. Instead, it pairs with a simple remote that lets me cycle through colors, tweak brightness, and adjust audio playback with the click of a physical button. This plug-and-play simplicity makes it super easy to use and ideal for older adults or elderly family members who don’t want the hassle of complicated tech.

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

The reason I suggest getting a pair isn’t just the extra savings — it’s that you can link multiple bulbs together completely wire-free. I’ve set it up so the two light bulbs sit on opposite sides of my bed, assigning one as the left channel and the other as the right. Effectively, I get a true stereo pair that makes listening far more immersive. There’s also a Party Mode that syncs the bulbs to change colors and pulse to the beat of the music.

Between its simple remote controls, clutter-free audio, and wire-free stereo pairing, this two-in-one bulb convinced me it’s no gimmick — especially while you can grab it for just $22 for a limited time.

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