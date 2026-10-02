A good mattress topper should rescue an uncomfortable bed while costing a fraction of the price of a new mattress. That's exactly what you get with this early Prime Day bed topper deal — the Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, now from from $63.74 (was $74.99) at Amazon is one of our favorite Prime Day discounts so far.

We tested the 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper and loved how it cushioned the shoulders and hips when side sleeping. It's why we named it our top budget option in this year's best mattress toppers guide. We were impressed with how its ventilated design kept us cool, too.

October's Amazon Prime mattress sales is just getting started, so this early discount is worth shopping if you're in need of a low-budget mattress topper. Currently, this model is sold out on Lucid's website, so Amazon really is the best place to snap up a good deal right now.

Perfect for side sleepers and uncomfortably firm mattresses

Named as one of our top picks in our best mattress toppers for college dorms guide, the Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is always under $100 in a twin XL (and now just $76.49 thanks to the 15% Prime Day discount.

While the Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper comes in 2" and 3" heights, we opted to test the 4" version for optimum cushioning. In our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review, we found the 4" model to be perfect for softening hard beds.

(Image credit: Future)

As for who the mattress topper suits, we can confidently recommend the ultra-plush 4" model for side sleepers who need to alleviate pressure in the shoulders and hips.

And while the Lucid topper isn't a specialist cooling model, its gel infusion and ventilated design meant our testers slept cool throughout the testing period.

After an even cheaper memory foam mattress topper? Try this...