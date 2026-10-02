This early Prime Day deal slashes the price of our favorite budget mattress topper — and it's perfect for side sleepers
Soften your too-firm bed from $64 with the Lucid 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
A good mattress topper should rescue an uncomfortable bed while costing a fraction of the price of a new mattress. That's exactly what you get with this early Prime Day bed topper deal — the Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, now from from $63.74 (was $74.99) at Amazon is one of our favorite Prime Day discounts so far.
We tested the 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper and loved how it cushioned the shoulders and hips when side sleeping. It's why we named it our top budget option in this year's best mattress toppers guide. We were impressed with how its ventilated design kept us cool, too.
October's Amazon Prime mattress sales is just getting started, so this early discount is worth shopping if you're in need of a low-budget mattress topper. Currently, this model is sold out on Lucid's website, so Amazon really is the best place to snap up a good deal right now.
You can shave 15% off the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper thanks to this "Early Prime Big Deal". Over at Lucid's official website, this model is currently sold out, so this month's Amazon mattress and sleep sales really are the place to hit for budget-friendly bed topper deals. With this 15% discount, a queen is now $101.99 (was $119.99). Benefits include free shipping and free 90-day returns.
Our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (32,000+ reviews)
Perfect for side sleepers and uncomfortably firm mattresses
Named as one of our top picks in our best mattress toppers for college dorms guide, the Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is always under $100 in a twin XL (and now just $76.49 thanks to the 15% Prime Day discount.
While the Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper comes in 2" and 3" heights, we opted to test the 4" version for optimum cushioning. In our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review, we found the 4" model to be perfect for softening hard beds.
As for who the mattress topper suits, we can confidently recommend the ultra-plush 4" model for side sleepers who need to alleviate pressure in the shoulders and hips.
And while the Lucid topper isn't a specialist cooling model, its gel infusion and ventilated design meant our testers slept cool throughout the testing period.
After an even cheaper memory foam mattress topper? Try this...
Save up to 22% on the 3" Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper with another early Prime Day topper deal. While most sizes are 20% of, a queen is now 22% off, taking it from $89.99 down to just $69.99. Like the Lucid deal above, the Linenspa topper comes with 90-day returns and free shipping.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.