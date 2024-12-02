Live
Mattresses remain at their lowest prices in the Cyber Monday sales this morning – I’m a certified sleep expert and I’m bringing you the best deals of the day, live
All the major brands and retailers have launched Cyber Monday mattress sales this morning. You'll find the hottest new deals here first, plus my pro advice on how to choose the right mattress
1. Top sales at a glance
2. Best deals - editor's pick
3. LIVE: latest updates
Latest news: Cyber Monday is here. It's the last major mattress deals event of the year, and every big-name brand and retailer has launched a sale. I've been searching through the sales since midnight and, so far, haven't seen any brand-new Cyber Monday mattress deals. But there's still time...
Most of our top-rated mattresses are still back at their lowest prices of the year, and the hottest deals I've seen over the last few days are still running. So, if you're looking to save money on a new mattress, today is a good time to buy.
I've reviewed a lot of mattresses in my day job as Senior Sleep Editor on Tom's Guide – and as a qualified sleep coach, I can also advise you on how to choose the right mattress for your body type, sleeping style, and budget. That's exactly what I'm doing here: at the top of the page you'll find my top recommendations for the best Cyber Monday mattress deals today (I'll tell you how good each deal is and how it compares to the other mattress sales I've covered this year), then further down the page you'll find expert analysis of this year's sales, plus pro mattress shopping tips, buying advice, and explainers to help you navigate Cyber Monday.
If you're still in research mode, take a look at our best mattress or best mattress toppers guides for inspiration (and don't forget to check out our round-up on the rest of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals so far).
Top Cyber Monday mattress sales: at a glance
- Saatva: $400 off top-rated luxury mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off + $100 off when you spend $1,000
- Nectar: 50% off and an extra $100 off orders over $1,000
- Helix: Save 27% + free bedding with code: TOMS27 at checkout
- Tempur-Pedic: Big discounts on top mattresses
- Purple: up to $1,100 off in the Cyber Monday sale
- Casper: Up to 40% off sitewide for Cyber Monday
- Brooklyn Bedding: Save 30% on everything
6 best mattresses in the Cyber Monday sales
These are the mattresses I think are most worth buying in the Cyber Monday sales. For each one, I'll tell you how good the deal is compared to the prices I've previously seen in my role as Senior Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide. I'll also tell you if it's likely we'll see a price change soon, or if now is the best time to shop.
I’m Claire, senior sleep editor at Tom’s Guide. I’ve been reviewing mattresses for over half a decade (I’m currently sleeping on the Saatva Classic), and covering the Cyber Monday sales for just as long. I know a good mattress deal when I see it, and I’m here to help you find the right mattress at the best possible price this Cyber Monday.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Three reasons to replace your mattress - instead of a getting topper
Frances Daniels, Sleep Staff Writer, Tom's Guide
Cards on the table: I love a good mattress topper. They're cost-effective, add extra comfort or support, and can prolong the life of your exisiting mattress. All in all, they save you from buying a new mattress — or, at least, they save you from buying a new mattress for the next few years.
However, sometimes you have to admit that you can't literally cover up your bed's issues with a mattress topper. Here are three reasons to replace your mattress instead of buying a new topper:
1. Your mattress is over 10 years old
All mattresses need to be replaced at some point, and by that we mean at least every decade. So, unless you have an organic latex bed (which can last up to 25 years), it's likely that your mattress is past its expiration date and should be replaced ASAP.
2. Your mattress isn't supportive enough
All mattresses start to sag over time, leading to an uneven and unsupportive sleep surface. No topper will fix a dip that is more than two inches deep
3. Your mattress is damaged
If your mattress is ripped or badly stained, this could lead to deterioration of materials. In some cases, stained and unclean mattresses lead to mold or mildew and can even trigger allergies.
Read more: Mattress topper vs new mattress: Which one do you need?
The mattress I’d buy this Cyber Monday
Rachael Penn, sleep and mattress writer, Tom’s Guide
I’ve written about scores of mattresses throughout this holiday sales event, but there’s one deal that stands out for me this Cyber Monday — the Casper Snow. So what makes it special?
It’s all about the cooling tech. If you’re anything like me and overheat at night regardless of the season, then you’ll be drawn in by the Snow’s innovative cooling layers, which include a cool-to-the-touch cover, phase change materials, and heat delete bands, which work to wick away heat while you sleep. It’s a medium-firm mattress, which means it will hit the sweet spot between comfort and support for back and side sleepers.
What's coming up...
Here's what you can expect to see in my life blog today:
- A first-look at any hot new mattress deals that are brand new for Cyber Monday
- Analysis of today's deals: how good actually are they? Is this the best time to buy? Were prices better over the weekend? (Spoiler: they weren't - prices have been the same for the last week...)
- Expert advice from me, and my team, on how to buy a mattress online
- Insight into which mattresses we'd buy today (as professional mattress testers and Cyber Monday sales veterans)
- Answers to your questions: message us on X with an queries about the Cyber Monday mattress sales and we'll reply here with our pro tips
Happy Cyber Monday!
Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor, Tom's Guide
Good morning, and welcome to my live coverage of this year's Cyber Monday mattress deals. I've been searching through the sales this morning, and so far I'm seeing a continuation of the same offers from the last week or so. That's not a bad thing: lots of my highest-recommended mattresses are back down to their lowest prices of the year. But stick with me: my whole team are continually hunting for new deals, so if any brand new discounts drop today, you'll find them here first.