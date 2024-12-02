Mattresses remain at their lowest prices in the Cyber Monday sales this morning – I’m a certified sleep expert and I’m bringing you the best deals of the day, live

Latest news: Cyber Monday is here. It's the last major mattress deals event of the year, and every big-name brand and retailer has launched a sale. I've been searching through the sales since midnight and, so far, haven't seen any brand-new Cyber Monday mattress deals. But there's still time...

Most of our top-rated mattresses are still back at their lowest prices of the year, and the hottest deals I've seen over the last few days are still running. So, if you're looking to save money on a new mattress, today is a good time to buy.

I've reviewed a lot of mattresses in my day job as Senior Sleep Editor on Tom's Guide – and as a qualified sleep coach, I can also advise you on how to choose the right mattress for your body type, sleeping style, and budget. That's exactly what I'm doing here: at the top of the page you'll find my top recommendations for the best Cyber Monday mattress deals today (I'll tell you how good each deal is and how it compares to the other mattress sales I've covered this year), then further down the page you'll find expert analysis of this year's sales, plus pro mattress shopping tips, buying advice, and explainers to help you navigate Cyber Monday.

Top Cyber Monday mattress sales: at a glance

6 best mattresses in the Cyber Monday sales

These are the mattresses I think are most worth buying in the Cyber Monday sales. For each one, I'll tell you how good the deal is compared to the prices I've previously seen in my role as Senior Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide. I'll also tell you if it's likely we'll see a price change soon, or if now is the best time to shop.