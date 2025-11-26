<p id="01810e25-f236-4e86-95cb-5a61056f6ec2"><strong>Welcome to our live Black Friday mattress coverage!</strong><br><br>Welcome to our Black Friday mattress deals live hub of 2025! I&rsquo;m<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/frances-daniels"> Frances</a>, Senior Sleep Writer at Tom&rsquo;s Guide. I&rsquo;m kicking things off off the sale season by bringing you the best discounts, sales and deals on all things sleep &mdash; from mattresses to sleep trackers, we&rsquo;ll have it all here.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>