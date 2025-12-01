<a id="elk-9dd6e4df-1a03-4224-b797-477a8808f727"></a><h2 id="the-cyber-monday-clock-is-ticking">The Cyber Monday clock is ticking...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/cybermonday" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="17822599-907e-4672-962c-c4d6475c91ef"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="CTaWmyPkacmuQLKnXGXPkQ" name="UK Cyber Monday deals live" alt="UK Cyber Monday deals live" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/CTaWmyPkacmuQLKnXGXPkQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Stanley / Sage / Beats / Apple / Probreeze / Roborock / Garmin / Asus)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="0bf4b472-b9d6-494a-b0e4-54697b934c0f">Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! Deals EIC Louis here with some good news and bad news. The good news is that Cyber Monday 2025 is packed with a lot of amazing deals. There's a few deals that even I didn't expect to see. The bad news is &mdash; many of them will probably expire tonight. Yeah, some might be extended through this week and others might resurface later in the month, but there's no guarantee. So now is your moment. On that note &mdash; let's jump right into today's discounts...</p><ul id="baf4e11c-da1e-4697-9b1f-dd3e48fc3b0a"><li><strong>Cyber Monday deals: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/cybermonday" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>from $1 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>