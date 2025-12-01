<a id="elk-bc03f240-7f9c-4f4c-b25d-0eca855bc2a4"></a><h2 id="save-big-on-laptops-on-cyber-monday">Save big on laptops on Cyber Monday!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="286c2143-8b6d-425a-98ed-6efd5f778326"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="9WQbpQnJz9eKFaB45JaE25" name="Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite" alt="Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/9WQbpQnJz9eKFaB45JaE25.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="31014a32-fcbc-4c75-816f-0cb6cb512fd2">Cyber Monday deals are going strong, and we're here to keep you up to date on the latest savings on everything laptop-related! Here's a quick snapshot of current deals, and we'll have more coming, so keep it locked here for more!</p><a id="elk-4e038f5e-d68a-40e2-8d06-a1867d3b7c54" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="cyber-monday-laptops-deals-us-2">Cyber Monday laptops deals US</h2><ul id="2e243650-8425-4c83-9c93-f9819375c1a3"><li><strong>Alienware gaming laptops: </strong><a href="https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/deals/pc-gaming-deals/alienware?appliedRefinements=41166,43254" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to $750 off @ Dell</strong></a></li><li><strong>Best Buy laptop sale: </strong><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?browsedCategory=pcmcat138500050001&amp;id=pcat17071&amp;qp=currentoffers_facet%3DCurrent+Deals%7EOn+Sale%5Econdition_facet%3DCondition%7ENew&amp;sp=Price-Low-To-High&amp;st=categoryid%24pcmcat138500050001" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>from $119 @ Best Buy</strong></a></li><li><strong>Dell laptops: </strong><a href="https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/deals/pc-laptop-deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>deals from $299 @ Dell</strong></a></li><li><strong>HP: </strong><a href="https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/slp/black-friday-sale/laptops" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Laptops and Chromebooks from $179 @ HP</strong></a></li><li><strong>Lenovo: </strong><a href="https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/laptops/?sortBy=Recommended" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>IdeaPads, ThinkPads from $149 @ Lenovo</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBooks: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D209D922-7883-495C-9894-6B13D9BB1A67" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>from $949 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><a id="elk-42aeae7a-17e3-4ad7-a533-2526b20be4d2" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="cyber-monday-laptop-deals-uk-2">Cyber Monday laptop deals UK</h2><ul id="3c46a899-455f-4dd9-a166-4c99d9ee8e5b"><li><strong>Amazon: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/blackfriday?ref_=nav_cs_td_bf_dt_cr&amp;discounts-widget=%2522%257B%255C%2522state%255C%2522%253A%257B%255C%2522refinementFilters%255C%2522%253A%257B%255C%2522departments%255C%2522%253A%255B%255C%2522340832031%252F429886031%255C%2522%255D%257D%257D%252C%255C%2522version%255C%2522%253A1%257D%2522" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>laptops from just &pound;79</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Currys: </strong><a href="https://www.currys.co.uk/black-friday/black-friday-laptops-tablets-and-pcs" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to &pound;300 off laptops</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Dell: </strong><a href="https://www.dell.com/en-uk/shop/deals/pc-laptop-deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>laptops from just &pound;269</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Argos: </strong><a href="https://www.argos.co.uk/search/laptops/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to 20% off laptops with code COMPUTING100</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>eBuyer: </strong><a href="https://www.ebuyer.com/computing/laptops" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>laptops from just &pound;149</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>John Lewis: </strong><a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/browse/black-friday/electrical-offers/tablet-computer-offers/laptops/_/N-7du7Z1yzy6ls?fi=c" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to &pound;300 off laptops</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Lenovo: </strong><a href="https://www.lenovo.com/gb/en/d/sale/?IPromoID=LEN416684&amp;sortBy=bestSelling&amp;visibleDatas=2795%3ALaptops" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to 40% off laptops</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>