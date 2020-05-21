Best solar lights in 2020

The best solar lights offer a number of advantages for homeowners looking to upgrade their outdoor lighting. For one, solar lights are charged by the sun, so there’s never a need to replace their batteries. And, because they run on batteries, there’s no need to run wiring from your house and all over your yard. Just stick these lights in the ground, and you’ll be good to go.

The advent of LEDs has made solar lights a more practical option for those who want outdoor lighting. Because LEDs use far less power than fluorescent or incandescent lighting, they can run for hours using nothing but the energy stored up by their solar panels and built-in batteries.

But aside from their aesthetic value, solar lights also provide added safety and security to your house, as they make it easier to see walkways and tripping hazards, as well as make it easier for you to see who’s approaching.

Solar lights tend to fall into a few categories: Path lights, step lights, string and accent lights, and flood- and spotlights. We have recommendations for all types, including some “smart” solar lights, which can be connected to other smart home devices.

What are the best solar lights?

If you had to choose one set, the best solar lights are the Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights. These stick-style lights stand about 12 inches high, and provide 15 lumens of light, which is bright enough to illuminate your walkway. The shaft of the lights are made from metal, which should make them a little more durable than others, and its IP65 rating means it can withstand the elements.

The Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights have a built-in battery that should provide up to eight hours of illumination; a built-in sensor will cause the lights to turn on automatically at dusk, and turn off at dawn. Best of all, these lights come with a lifetime warranty, and according to online customers, the company has a pretty good track record when it comes to replacing the lights.

If you want to go more high-tech, the Ring Solar Pathlights have motion sensors, so they can turn on or brighten when they detect movement, as well as activate other Ring smart lights and security cameras. They’re also brighter, providing up to 80 lumens. However, at $35 each —not including the $50 Ring Bridge you’ll also need—they’re far more expensive than non-smart solar lights.

The best solar lights you can buy today

(Image credit: Signature Garden)

1. Signature Garden 6 Pack Solar Garden Lights ($45 for 6)

The best solar lights overall

Color: Silver, black | Rated brightness: 15 lumens | Estimated battery life: 8 hours | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 12 x 3.5 inches

Metal frame

Weather resistant

No motion sensor

The best solar lights for most people, the Signature Garden Solar Garden lights will look good in between your hostas and phlox, and cast a glow onto your walkway. The lights are as durable as they are attractive: The company says they’re rain, snow, frost, and sleet-resistance, and come with a lifetime replacement warranty should they fail.

Each light produces a rated 15 lumens, so while it’s not as bright as some other models, it should be enough to see where your feet are landing. Assuming its rechargeable battery is full, it should provide up to 8 hours of battery life; the lights automatically turn on at dusk, and off at dawn. This kit includes six lights for around $45, which isn’t the cheapest, but isn’t the most expensive option, either. The Signature Garden lights are available in silver or black.

(Image credit: URPower)

2. URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight ($33 for two)

Choose your own brightness setting

Color: Black | Rated brightness: 220 lumens | Estimated battery life: 8-10 hours | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 10.55 x 6.1 x 4.76 inches

Bright

Dual brightness settings

Long battery life

Bulky

URPower’s 2-in-1 solar spotlight lets you shine some light on outdoor features you want highlighted at night. This updated model features a larger solar panel and more lights (six) than the previous version, which had only four LEDS. Plus, the URPower has two brightness settings, the higher of which outputs 200 lumens, which should be more than enough to spotlight the Christmas wreath you still haven’t taken down.

Inside each light is a 2200mAh battery, which will provide between 8 to 10 hours of power in the low setting, and 4-6 hours on the high setting if the solar panel gets a good 4-5 hours of sunlight. (The light turns on automatically at dusk). The spotlight can be angled 90 degrees and the solar panel 180 degrees, and it can be mounted in the ground with the included spike, or on a wall or eave. Overall, the URPower is one of the best solar lights for the money.

(Image credit: Litom)

3. LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights ($43 for two)

Super high brightness

Color: Black | Rated brightness: 600 lumens | Estimated battery life: 12 hours | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 11.4 x 5.1 x 2.7 inches

Bright

Long battery life

Available in multiple light colors

Not as flexible placement

If you’re looking for the best solar lights with high brightness, Litom’s solar landscape spotlights will impress with its 600 lumens and 12 LED arrays. The solar panels for these spotlights are built into the head of the light itself, which makes for a somewhat more compact unit. However, this design can be a little limiting when you need to adjust the light and the solar panel for the optimal position.

The Litom Solar Landscape spotlight is available in one of several varieties: Warm White (3000K), Cold White (6500K), and multicolored. The company also sells a version that lets you switch between cold and warm white. Each light has an 18,650 mAh rechargeable battery built in. This should provide up to 12 hours of illumination in low light mode and up to 6 hours in high light mode. The lights will also automatically turn on at dusk, and off at dawn. They can be mounted either in the ground using the included stakes, or on a wall with the included screws.

(Image credit: Aootek)

4. Aootek 182 Led Solar outdoor motion sensor lights ($39 for two)

Strong motion detection for better security

Color: Black | Rated brightness: 128 LEDs | Estimated battery life: 2200 mAh | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 3.8 x 3.9 x 8 inches

Built in motion sensors

Wide LED array

Not the most attractive

These lights from Aootek have motion sensors built in to turn on its array of 128 LEDs when it senses movement. The motion sensor can detect people or objects up to 26 feet away in a 120-degree arc, so it should catch most things that cross its path. The company recommends you install the lights at least 5.5 feet high.

These floodlights, which have an effective arc of 270 degrees, can be set to one of three modes: Security, where the motion sensor activates the light for 15 seconds; On, where the lights turn on at dusk; and Smart Brightness, where the lights turn on a low setting at dusk, and brighten when they detect movement. These lights have a 2200 mAh rechargeable battery, which should get you through the night, depending on the mode you choose.

(Image credit: Ring)

5. Ring Solar Pathlight ($35 each)

A great solar light that works with other Ring cameras

Color: Black | Rated brightness: 80 lumens | Estimated battery life: Varies depending on use | Weather resistance rating: IP66 | Size: 16.8 in x 4.33 in x 4.33 in

Built-in motion detector

Adjustable brightness

Integrates with other Ring products

Expensive

Requires bridge to connect to Wi-Fi

The Ring Solar Pathlight is the best solar light for anyone who has other Ring products, such as the Ring Video Doorbell. . These lights provide downward-facing illumination for your walkway, have adjustable brightness settings, work with Alexa, and can send you notifications when they detect movement.

One of the handiest features of the Ring Solar Pathlight is is motion sensors. ou can set them to turn on only when they detect a person’s presence, which helps to conserve their battery life. Additionally, you can connect them with other Ring devices, so that if the Pathlights sense something, your Ring camera or video doorbell can start recording automatically.

However, at $35 a piece, the Solar Pathlights aren’t cheap, and you’ll also need the Ring Bridge ($49, sold separately) to connect them to your home Wi-Fi network.

(Image credit: Ring)

6. Ring Solar Steplight ($29 each)

Illuminate your steps for better safety

Color: Black, white | Rated brightness: 50 lumens | Estimated battery life: Depends on use | Weather resistance rating: IP66 | Size: 3.43 in x 2.19 in x 4.00 in

Small

Illuminates steps

Works with other smart home devices

Expensive

The best solar lights are not just about making your yard look cool; they also serve a safety function, too. Ring’s Solar steplight helps brighten stairs leading up to your house or deck, making sure that you and your guests have a sure footing. These lights are small — just 4 x 3.4 inches — but provide 50 lumens of brightness for your steps.

Each Ring Solar Steplight has a motion sensor built in, which you can use for a variety of purposes: When they detect movement, they can turn on or brighten the lights, and, if they’re connected to Ring’s other products, can trigger other lights to activate, or security cameras or video doorbells to start recording. These lights are $30 apiece, but you’ll also need the Ring Bridge ($50, sold separately) to use them.

(Image credit: Brightech)

The best string solar lights

Color: Black | Rated brightness: 1 Watt per bulb | Estimated battery life: 5-6 hours | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 8.8 x 8.3 x 4.8 inches

Creates nice ambiance

Turns on automatically

Can’t replace bulbs

Want to make your patio look like an outdoor bistro or Italian cafe? Brightech’s solar-powered string lights should do the trick. This string of LED bulbs are designed to look like retro Edison-style lights, which will cast a warm, gentle glow on your deck in the evening. The bulbs are made of shatterproof plastic, and are designed to withstand winds up to 50 miles per hour, as well as rain, snow, and temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

The 12 Brightech Ambience Pro lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. (The company also sells a 48-foot version with 15 bulbs, with three feet between each). At the end is a solar panel, which can be clipped to a railing or some other platform, or staked into the ground. There’s no ambient light sensor, but the lights should last up to 6 hours on a full charge. The lights also come with a 3-year warranty.

(Image credit: Amir)

8. AMIR Upgraded Solar Powered String Lights ($18)

The perfect solar string lights for a party

Color: Copper | Rated brightness: n/a | Estimated battery life: Up to 14 hours | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 72 feet

Attractive

Eight lighting modes

Available in multiple colors

Can’t connect multiple light strings together

The AMIR string lights are so Pinterest. Add these solar-powered string lights to your pergola, fence, or wall, and you’ve got the makings of a cozy outdoor evening set. Amir’s solar-powered string lights are 72 feet long, with 200 LEDS spaced 3.5 inches apart. The lights are held together by thin copper wire, which virtually disappears, so all you see are the twinkling lights. The copper wire can also be bent to conform to various shapes, too.

AMIR’s string lights can be set to eight modes, including fireflies flashing, waves, fading, chasing/flashing, fading slowly, twinkle/ flashing and steady on. You can also set them to turn automatically at dusk, and off at sunup. These lights are available in warm white, cool white, and blue, and also comes in shorter 33-foot/100 LED lengths.

(Image credit: Aityvert)

9. Aityvert Solar Lights Solar Flickering Flame Torch ($80 for 4-pack)

The tiki torch goes high tech

Color: Black | Rated brightness: 35 lumens | Estimated battery life: Up to 12 hours | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 42.9 inches

Long battery life

Adjustable height

Could be taller

This high-tech tiki torch alternative lets you avoid getting fuel and soot all over your hands, and instead gives you a faux flame you can stick in your yard for that Survivor tribal-council look. When turned on, the Aityvert Solar Flame Torch lights will provide a flickering 35-lumen glow, just like the real thing.

These lights are rated to last up to 12 hours, and can be set to different heights, from as low as 12.6 inches off the ground to as tall as 42.9 inches. However, some online customers mention that they’re not as tall as traditional tiki torches. The Aityvert Solar Flame Torch can also be set to turn on automatically when it gets dark outside, and they’ll also turn off automatically at dawn. You can purchase them individually, or in packs of two or four.

(Image credit: Agoist)

10. Agoist Solar Ground Lights ($33 for 8-pack)

The best solar lights for garden beds

Color: Silver | Rated brightness: 8 LEDs | Estimated battery life: 8 hours | Weather resistance rating: IP65 | Size: 5.1 x 4.7 inches

Small

Stainless steel cap

Comes in two types of white light

Battery should be replaced after a year or so

These small flat disks lie flush with the ground, and provide accent lighting for garden beds and walkways. Each Agoist Solar Ground Light (they come eight to a pack) has a small 600 mAh battery that can provide illumination for up to eight hours.

The solar ground lights have a nice, stainless steel cap on top, with a plastic spike on the underside. All you need to do is turn on the light and insert it into the ground, and it will do the rest. A built-in sensor will detect when it gets dark out, and automatically turn the light on; when it gets brighter, the light will turn itself off. With an IP65 rating, they should be pretty much impervious to rain, sleet, and wind, too. However, the company recommends replacing the battery after a year or two, as its capacity to hold a charge degrades over time.

How to choose the best solar lights for you

When choosing the best solar lights for your home, it helps to take a walk around your property at night, and find which areas you want brightened up. Chances are, this will include your front walk, your driveway, and other access points to your house, such as your garage and side doors.

If you have a patio or deck, string lights or Edison bulbs are a nice addition, as they provide a nice soft glow and enough light to comfortably see people, without the harshness of a floodlight or a spotlight.

You also want to choose solar lights that are easy to set up, and will last you through the night. Bonus features include lights with motion sensors, so that the lights will either turn on or brighten when there’s someone present, or dim or turn off when there’s no one around. It’s a good way to conserve the battery life of the lights.

Of course, you’ll also want to find solar lights that look good during the daytime, too. Most are black, but you can find ones in silver, stainless steel, and white, depending on the brand.