I’m vetting all the best Black Friday deals — here’s the early sales I’d buy with my own money

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday itself to save big. All the major retailers have already pulled the trigger on offering deep discounts heading into the holidays. The likes of Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are offering eye-catching sales on electronics, apparel, home appliances and video games you can shop now.

So no need to hold off until November 29 to score a great deal on an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a new OLED TV or Adidas sweatpants. However, I know that the influx of deals in early November can sometimes feel overwhelming. There are so many sales you can lose track of what's actually a good deal and what's not worth your time.

That's where I come in. Together with the rest of the Tom's Guide team, we've been combing through all the sales to pick out the ones that really matter and actually represent a good purchase. Tom's Guide has been covering retail holidays like Black Friday for 17 years now and we carefully vet and select the top deals. In fact, there's a number of sales we'll even shop with our own money — because there's a good chance the Tom's Guide editors have tested them independently.

For example, the Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is currently on sale for $349 (Twin). In need of a new laptop? The highly recommended MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB) is down to just $649 at Amazon right now.

We'll continue to update this page with the latest and greatest deals across all kinds of product categories as soon as we spot them. So remember to check back often!

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, water bottles and more. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $6 @ Adidas

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Adidas Powerimpact Training Medium-support Bra (Women’s): was $45 now from $8 @ Amazon

Sizes are limited, but you can snag the Adidas Powerimpact Training Medium Support Bra starting from just $8. It’s smooth and supportive, and features Adidas’ iconic three stripes design across the front.

Columbia Anytime Casual Short (Women’s): was $70 now from $14 @ Amazon

These Anytime Casual Shorts are a winner for outdoor wear. Featuring Columbia’s Omni-Shade and Omni-Shield technology, these shorts repel moisture and protect your skin from the sun. They’ll keep clean and dry no matter the weather conditions. Just hurry, as only a few sizes are left in stock.

Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now from $33 @ Amazon

Amazon has these Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans on sale from $33. There are also Stretch options if you prefer your jeans with some extra give. They're an incredibly popular buy on Amazon, boasting a 4.5 star rating from over 27,000 reviews.

The North Face Canyonlands ½ Zip Pullover Sweatshirt (Men’s): was $80 now from $41 @ Amazon

Stay super cozy with this North Face half-zip sweater. Its elastic cuffs and hem keep heat in and it’s thin enough to wear under a coat when the temperature drops even further. Plus, there’s a zipped pocket to keep your stuff safe.

The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket (Men's): was $200 now from $130 @ Amazon

Are you in the market for a super-warm down coat at a fabulous price? Look no further. The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket is nothing short of legendary when it comes to winter weather staples. Constructed from a mix of synthetic and natural materials, this chic puffer will keep you warm and dry on even the coldest mornings thanks to 600-fill down and a polyester exterior that's been treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating.

Phones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $0.01 with Boost Mobile unlimited plan @ Amazon

Who says a new iPhone should cost you an arm and a leg? With Amazon's deal on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max on Boost Mobile, you're practically getting a phone for free that features a new Camera Control button, a larger 6.9-inch display, and one of the longest lasting batteries in a phone we've tested to date.

OnePlus 9: was $599 now $259 @ Amazon

Sure, it's several years old at this point, but the OnePlus 9 is still classified as a flagship phone that offers a clean looking design, 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 65W fast charging, and a Hasselblad Triple Camera system.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $349 @ Amazon

Foldable phones didn't become affordable until the Motorola Razr 2023 arrived on the scene. Not only does it have that cool factor of folding, but it lasted really long in our battery test and it offers solid low light performance with its camera.

OLED TVs

Sony 55" A80L OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The A80L OLED is one of Sony's top-performing TVs from last year, but don't let its age fool you — there's a reason this impressive TV is still on sale a year later. Like most Sony TVs in this price range, the A80L is engineered for sharp out-of-the-box accuracy in Sony's Professional picture mode. In HDR, it doesn't get as bright as some of the other OLED TVs on sale today, but it's an excellent TV for showcasing 4K movies and shows, provided you don't have too sunny a living space. The A80L also comes with valuable gaming features (ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz), though only two of its four primary inputs are of the HDMI 2.1 variety. The A80L as the perfect pick for those looking to save money on a Sony-branded OLED TV. Other sizes on sale:

65-inch: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The Bravia 8 is Sony's newest OLED TV, and while it doesn't pack as bright of a picture as some of the other options on sale right now, it's nevertheless a stunning TV if what you're looking for is an accurate presentation. This OLED's sleek, accommodating design and its sensational picture processing make it a great choice for those shopping for a high-class home theater experience. Its gaming enhancements (including 4K/120Hz support) are limited to just a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, so dedicated gamers might want to take a harder look at a discounted OLED from LG or Samsung. For cinephiles and general A/V enthusiasts, however, the Bravia 8 is a stellar option.



Other sizes on sale:

65-inch: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The LG G4 is our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024. It features the second generation of LG's much-lauded Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays. Being a flagship LG TV, the G4 comes with a laundry list of A/V- and gaming-related features, including a full slate of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. It's packed to the brim with useful features, looks jaw-dropping across all content types, and is currently on sale for a lower price than what I was expecting to see on Black Friday. Other sizes on sale:

65-inch: was $3,399 now $2,296 @ Amazon

LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $1,696 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. The 77-inch version originally launched at around $3,400 and dropped to around $2,000 a few weeks ago. Today, you can land this extra-large OLED for even less. It's not as bright as the LG G4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features featured on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. This is the TV to get if you want to save as much money as possible on an OLED TV above 65 inches.

Mattresses

1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Queen mattress: was $1,563 now $599 at Nectar Sleep

Lowest price! Nectar's flagship memory foam is now at its cheapest price ever for a queen size, dropping from the regular sale price of $649 to just $599. The previous version of this excellent mid-range mattress topped out best memory foam mattress guide, and we expect this new version to boast all the excellent features that made it a winner. Our Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress review praised its good balance of softness and support, as well as its excellent cooling and value. Because it's on the firmer side of medium-firm, we recommend it to stomach and back sleepers of any weight, plus average-weight side sleepers. It contours gently, but doesn't suck you down into the mattress like a Tempur-Pedic bed would. You'll get some great benefits with this mattress too, including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns. If you want a smaller size, the twin size mattress is available for just $349.

2. Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,395 now $1,185 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a handcrafted innerspring hybrid that looks and feels like a high-end hotel bed. This is the best hybrid mattress we've tested and our top recommendation over all for every type of sleeper. The Classic comes in three firmness levels and two different heights (11.5" or 14.5"), so it's customizable. We awarded it a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review, praising the pressure relief for aching joints, and lumbar support for less back pain. Right now a queen size Classic costs $1,781 (was $2,095), which is more expensive than the best price of 2024: $1,695 for a queen. We predict that the cost of Saatva mattresses will drop again for Black Friday, so consider waiting for a better Saatva mattress sale if you don't need to buy urgently. If you do need a new mattress now and want the Saatva Classic, then $1,781 is still good value for a handcrafted mattress made with premium materials. You'll also get a year's sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free mattress installation with old bed removal.



3. The DreamCloud Mattress: from $419 at DreamCloud

If you love the sound of the Saatva Classic (above) but have a smaller budget, The DreamCloud hybrid is our top alternative recommendation. All of the testers for our DreamCloud mattress review loved sleeping on this hybrid, noting that while it does need a couple of weeks' breaking in, after that it's one of the comfiest beds you'll sleep on. We rate The DreamCloud as this year's best mattress in a box for all budgets, with a queen size costing $665 right now. That price has been in place since last Black Friday, thanks to a monthly DreamCloud mattress sale offering up to 50% off. Considering The DreamCloud is over $1,000 cheaper than the Saatva Classic, you're still getting a lot of mattress for your money here. The benefits are nearly as good too, with a lifetime warranty and year's sleep trial. DreamCloud only comes with free standard shipping though – Saatva's free White Glove Delivery includes installation and the team will take away your packaging and old mattress and base.

Laptops

MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,244 @ Amazon

This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions, and it comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $992 @ Amazon

With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

HP Envy 17.3" Laptop: was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy

Want a laptop with a large screen and plenty of power? This HP Envy laptop has a 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 touch display, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Despite its large screen size it retains a slim 0.78-inch profile and 5.52 lb weight.

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $213 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is now available.

Home

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact coffee maker is ideal for making a quick cup of coffee anytime of the day — and you can save $40 on it right now. It’ll brew one K-Cup pod at a time, between 6 and 12 ounces. It can even brew your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate directly into a travel mug (up to 7 inches tall). It also comes in a few festive colors like Evergreen (pictured) and Poppy Red.

Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle: was $139 now $119 @ Amazon

There's nothing like waking up on a holiday morning to a sizzling breakfast. And this indoor griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. But breakfast isn't the only thing this grill is capable of. You can cook everything from char grilled strip steaks to sizzling fajita veggies with temperatures that reach up to 500°F.

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

There are so many different ways you can prepare your favorite foods with this appliance. You can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, and more. And with its 6.5-quart capacity, you can easily fit up to 3 pounds of fries or up to a 5-pound chicken.

Ninja Foodi 10-Qt dual zone air fryer: was $249 now $209 @ Amazon

The 10-Qt Ninja Foodi is a dual zone air fryer, meaning it has two baskets. This makes it perfect for cooking larger holidays meals or if guests have different dietary requirements. You'll be able to prepare two types of food at the same time, with separate cooking temperatures and times. It features a super hot Air Broil setting, plus roasting, dehydrating and baking modes. You can also sync both baskets to ensure everything you're air-frying finishes at the same time!

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: was $329 now $297 @ Amazon

Looking to do some holiday baking? Look no further than this stand mixer. This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is available in white, with a 4.5-quart brushed stainless steel bowl. The mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whisk and is a perfect entry point stand mixer for bakers.

Wearables

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $356 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $299 @ Best Buy

Oura just launched the Ring 4, an upgraded model with improved accuracy and battery life, but the Ring 3 will still get access to the latest features through the updated Oura app. This Best Buy deal drops the price by $50 on the base flat-topped model, which is useful, since the Oura Ring 4 only comes in a circular design. But don't wait around, since Oura has discontinued the Ring 3, so when it's gone, it's gone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy

If you don't own an iPhone, this is the Android equivalent to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It has a sportier design than the Galaxy Watch 7, with improved battery life and onboard GPS for tracking your hikes, runs and other outdoor activities. Plus, there's a larger display and more vibrant colors to choose from.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Garmin's entry-level running watch is the best Garmin watch for beginners thanks to high-end training tools, digestible metrics, impressive battery life, accurate GPS and a bright screen that's easy to see in sunlight. This is all delivered in a comfy, sporty, lightweight package.

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox wireless controller: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $16 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.

The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

This is a relatively small discount, but given Echoes of Wisdom only just landed, it's worth shouting out all the same. The latest Zelda game sees the titular Princess setting off on her own full adventure for the first time, wielding the power of "Echoes" of items and monsters from throughout the realm to save Hyrule from a series of mysterious rifts.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $40 @ Amazon

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.