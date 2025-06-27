How to watch 'Glastonbury 2025' online — stream music festival from anywhere

Read on for the full "Glastonbury 2025" line-up but if you're not there all you really need to know is that it's available to watch free in the U.K. and so whether it's The 1975, The Libertines, Wet Leg or PinkPantheress we have all the information you need to catch them right here.

Abroad? iPlayer blocked? Don't panic. Watch "Glastonbury 2025" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Glastonbury 2025' live streams: TV schedule, dates "Glastonbury 2025" runs from Wednesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 29. Full schedule below.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

So the secret's out of the bag and Lewis Capaldi is returning to the Pyramid Stage to pick up where he left off in 2023 and the crowd helped him finish his set but then, bad news incoming for The 1975, Glasto's not always been about the headliners.

Charli XCX and Alanis Morisette are total show stealers while everybody will remember where they were when Kneecap take to the West Holts stage on Saturday afternoon. They'll make sure of that.

Spare a thought for the glampers who booked packages with Yurtel at £10,000 a head - the firm's just gone bust (somehow) - but it's not all bad news for the Hunter wells brigade. Now they can join the rest of us and watch it all on BBC iplayer.

Read on to find out where to watch "Glastonbury 2025" online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "Glastonbury 2025" for free in the U.K.

"Glastonbury 2025" will be streamed on BBC iPlayer. Comprehensive festival coverage will run across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio and BBC Sounds. There will also be a dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. The main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. If you are a Brit traveling abroad, you will need to unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below. U.K.-based? You can sign into BBC iPlayer for free with your email and a U.K. postcode (zipcode) such as W1A 1AA.

How to watch "Glastonbury 2025" from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Glastonbury 2025" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN, which unblocks iPlayer and most other streaming sites.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Glastonbury 2025" online and on-demand.

Can I watch "Glastonbury 2025" in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

(In)famously, Glastonbury is only shown in the U.K.. However, the BBC broke with tradition last year by live streaming Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s sets globally on BBC.com.

This doesn't seem to be the case in 2025, though that could of course change! We'll keep you up to date right here.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025. We recommend NordVPN.

Is BBC iPlayer the best way to watch Glastonbury 2025? Not only is it the best way, it's probably the only way. There will be over 90 hours of performances with live streams of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - so if you can't find something you like then music might not be your thing. The Glastonbury Hits Channel (Friday 27 - Sunday 29 June, 12pm-late). is up and running again with hosts like Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne to help you negotiate the festival surprises and the multifarious standout moments.

'Glastonbury 2025' line-up 2025

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for LIVE Nation)

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Pyramid Stage

The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Biffy Clyro: 8:15 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.

Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Lewis Capaldi: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Burning Spear - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CMAT - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supergrass: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Busta Rhymes: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Franz Ferdinand: 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Wet Leg: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Inhaler: 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Maribou State: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Vieux Farka Toure: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Glass Beams: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Corto.Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Four Tet: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Floating Points: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blossoms: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Shed Seven: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fat Dog: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Myles Smith: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

TBA: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Anohni And The Johnsons: 11 p.m. - 12:15 a.m.

Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Wunderhorse: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Osees: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

English Teacher: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Faye Webster: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Jalen Ngonda: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Horsegirl: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Ani Difranco: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

The Searchers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dhani Harrison: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Billie Marten: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Skerryvore: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Hugh Cornwell: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Gabrielle Aplin: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tift Merritt: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Nadia Reid: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

The Fratellis: 11:05 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Terrorvision: 9:35 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

The Magic Numbers: 8:05 p.m. - 9:05 p.m.

Orla Gartland: 6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Ash: 5:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m.

Paris Paloma: 3:35 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

Rumba De Bodas: 2:10 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Beans On Toast: 12:50 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 10 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Raye: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Patchwork: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

John Fogerty: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Script: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Brandi Carlile: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Kaiser Chiefs: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Charli XCX: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Deftones: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Ezra Collective: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Amyl & The Sniffers: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Weezer: 15:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Beabadoobee: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Good Neighbours: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Alessi Rose: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Amaarae: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Greentea Peng: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Yussef Dayes: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Kneecap: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Bob Vylan: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Nilüfer Yanya: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Infinity Song: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 10:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Tom Odell: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Father John Misty: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

TV On The Radio: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nova Twins: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Jade: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fcukers: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Sorry: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Amazons: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Caribou: 11 p.m. - 00:15 a.m.

Beth Gibbons: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

TBA: 19:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Gary Numan: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pa Salieu: 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Lucy Dacus: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Hothouse Flowers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Jeremy Loops: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Coronas: 5:10 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Bluebells: 4:10 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sophie B. Hawkins: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Oisin Leech: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Henry Grace: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 11:10 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Tom Walker: 9:40 p.m. - 10:40 p.m.

Rachel Chinouriri: 8:10 p.m. - 9:10 p.m.

Jade Bird: 6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m.

The Amy Winehouse Band: 5:10 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.

Jamie Cullum: 3:40 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 2:15 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Bess Atwell: 12:50 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fülü: 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.

Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.

Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.

Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.

The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.

Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.

Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

More from Tom's Guide