<a id="elk-25a73e3a-c2bf-4075-8c19-c35bb72de20f"></a><h2 id="apple-watch-se-for-130-is-a-can-t-miss-deal">Apple Watch SE for $130 is a can't-miss deal</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="fbb5cac9-fdb6-42c2-be62-79229ecfd692"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="NuMCDS5fHERJg2j2TWUrTD" name="TG_Apple-Watch-SE-2022_LIST3.jpg" alt="Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NuMCDS5fHERJg2j2TWUrTD.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="0b726b9d-b2ab-464f-b565-cf6ced1a8d8a">I'm kicking off our live coverage of Black Friday Apple Watch deals with the cheapest score out there. I'm talking about the Apple Watch SE (2022) on sale for $129 at Walmart, which is an epic discount considering the watch originally sold for $249. It's been out for a few years now, but it's still supported by software updates and is the perfect "starter" smartwatch for first-time users, kids, etc.</p><p>When Walmart has offered an Apple Watch for this low of a price in the past, the deal almost never makes through the end of Black Friday weekend, so I'd pick one up while you can.</p><p><strong>Apple Watch SE (2022): </strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-Watch-SE-GPS-40mm-Starlight-Aluminum-Case-with-Starlight-Sport-Band-M-L/11470512229" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $249 now $129 @ Walmart</strong></a></p>