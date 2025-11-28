<a id="elk-5ac3131f-2460-406d-a611-5841edfec2e3"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-officially-on">Black Friday is officially on!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6623cafb-5ba8-4052-87e7-5f56d7fef65d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3528px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="xrJw84ShmhYMr5aXG3NBb6" name="MacBook Air M4 2025-LIST2" alt="MacBook Air 13-inch M4 shown on tabletop" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/xrJw84ShmhYMr5aXG3NBb6.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3528" height="1985" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3796d375-6905-499e-8544-9c30dfd16004">Welcome to Black Friday &mdash; Jason checking in nice and early (and highly caffeinated). As of right now, every MacBook is officially at its lowest price to kick off the big day of deals. Whether you're in the US or UK, you can safely pull the trigger now knowing you'll never find them cheaper all weekend long.</p><a id="elk-13d35277-8717-4a5d-946f-c43cd83212c0" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="black-friday-macbook-deals-us">Black Friday MacBook deals US</h2><ul id="0f79ca50-8e96-4720-83cb-f8225936b7d6"><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M1):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-MacBook-Air-13-3-inch-Laptop-Space-Gray-M1-Chip-8GB-RAM-256GB-storage/609040889" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $549 @ Walmart</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M2):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/apple-macbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m2-chip-built-for-apple-intelligence-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight/JJGCQ8WQR5" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M4):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD9S5GC" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $749 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Air 15" (M4):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DZDBWM5B" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 14" (M5/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-Laptop-10%E2%80%91core/dp/B0FWD5MR3L" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLHY2BJ6" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLHDCN6P" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $2,499 now $2,189 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Max/1TB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLHMYX53" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $3,499 now $3,059 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><a id="elk-bcfc23fb-e0c1-4161-89fa-d4f49511fe27" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="black-friday-macbook-deals-uk">Black Friday MacBook deals UK</h2><ul id="f7262697-bdde-4a02-9aa3-ff5114b193db"><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M4):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD958Z8" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;999 now &pound;849 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Air 15" (M4):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DZDBFB54" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;1,199 now &pound;1,025 @ Amazon</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DLHWDGSR" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;1,999 now &pound;1,750 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DLHD9115" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;2,499 now &pound;2,149 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Max/1TB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Apple-MacBook-Laptop-14-core-32-core/dp/B0DLHTJNHF" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;3,499 now &pound;2,999 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>