<a id="elk-a32c708b-2ead-4996-9bc3-dd627576fee3"></a><h2 id="black-friday-ps5-deals-are-live">Black Friday PS5 deals are live</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="02fe0e3c-9e51-410c-83d0-805198b1e1f3"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1200px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="gXSEaKYb5GTQcmF5VG443W" name="PS5" alt="PS5 Slim console positioned horizontally on table" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/gXSEaKYb5GTQcmF5VG443W.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1200" height="675" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="13971219-b436-4ccc-aef2-42d188449e99">Welcome to Tom's Guide live coverage of all the biggest and best Black Friday deals on all things PS5, from the uber-powerful PS5 Pro to must-play exclusives games, there are plenty of discounts you won't want to miss. And after tracking PS5 deals since the consoles launch, I know how to spot a worthwhile saving, so let's jump into the savings right now</p>