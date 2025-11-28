<a id="elk-eb059a4f-d9ef-44bd-b464-0649099d0916"></a><h2 id="the-outage-begins-2">The outage begins</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6a0ea92b-7faf-47ce-8029-a5b70b810a16"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1538px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:67.36%;"><img id="vYrwQPeAKtsUpszwwswMz5" name="Screenshot 2025-11-28 at 11.12.28&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/vYrwQPeAKtsUpszwwswMz5.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1538" height="1036" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="e9116a18-7278-4afa-87ac-87767ee13f64">We started seeing the Best Buy website loading slowly and not loading at all. From there, more than 1,600 people flocked to <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://downdetector.com/status/best-buy/" target="_blank">Downdetector</a> to report issues with the massive retailer.</p><p>If you're having issues loading Best Buy's website, you're not alone.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>