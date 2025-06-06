How to watch 'The Gold' season 2 online from anywhere – stream the Hugh Bonneville crime drama
There was one question remaining after season 1: what happened to the rest of the gold? Welcome to season 2
The first season of "The Gold" (8.7 million viewers for the debut episode) was almost as spectacular success as the real-life 1983 Brink's-Mat heist that inspired it and the public fascination with the crime shows little sign of abating. "The Gold" season 2 is based around what happened to the half of the haul that was never found...
Here's how to watch "The Gold" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!
"The Gold" season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 8 on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). All six episodes will be available to stream on iPlayer the same day.
The truth is that nobody knows – well a few people know but they're either dead or not saying and so the underworld has several of its own theories, some informed and some pure speculation. For Neil Forsyth (creator, writer and executive producer of "The Gold") this provides a perfect chance for speculation and dramatisation.
"The second and final part of 'The Gold'," he has said, "Sees the story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, and everything that stemmed from it, become even more expansive, surprising and international." Unsurprisingly, an all-star cast (see below) have signed up to deliver this hugely anticipated sequel.
Read on to find out how to watch "The Gold" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
How to watch '"The Gold" season 2 for FREE in the U.K.
"The Gold" season 2 premieres on BBC One on Sunday, June 8 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). All six episodes will be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer the same day.
You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
How to watch '"The Gold" season 2 from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Gold" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Gold" season 2 episodes online and on-demand.
How to watch 'The Gold' season 2 around the world
Can I watch 'The Gold' season 2 in the United States?
Yes. There is no release date for "The Gold" season 2 in the U.S. as yet but both seasons are imminent on PBS Masterpiece via PBS Passport.
However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for FREE much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.
Can I watch 'The Gold' season 2 online or on TV in Canada?
As with the U.S., there is no release date for "The Gold" season 2 in Canada as yet but, it will join season 1 on CBC/ CBC Gem very soon. You will hear about it here first.
However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'The Gold' season 2 online in Australia?
Yes. "The Gold" season 2 will drop in Australia on Monday, June 9 and join season 1 on Stan.
However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier and for FREE you can do so on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'The Gold' season 2 online in New Zealand?
There are currently no plans to air "The Gold" season 2 in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
'The Gold' season 2 - Cast
- RETURNING CAST
- Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce
- Emun Elliott as DI Brightwell
- Charlotte Spencer as DI Jennings
- Tom Cullen as John Palmer
- Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer
- Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye
- Stephen Campbell Moore as Tony Lundy
- Tom Hughes as Logan Campbell
- Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller
- Peter Davison as Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart
- Amanda Drew as CS Cath McClean
- Silas Carson as Harry Bowman
- NEW CAST MEMBERS
- Joshua McGuire as Douglas Baxter
- Tamsin Topolski as Alice Harper
- Joshua Samuels as Jerren
- Rochelle Neil as Kadene
- Antonia Desplat as Lena
- Lorna Brown as Lauretta
- Thomas Coombes as Jed Nixon
- Sean Teale as Enrique
- Olivia Grant as Alyssa
'The Gold' season 2 - Episode guide
Season 02 Episode 01 – The police chase the other half of the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold when it resurfaces. In Tenerife, John Palmer’s successful timeshare business starts to attract unwanted attention.
S02 E02 – The proceeds from the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold are laundered through growing international criminal networks. The police pick up the trail as their investigation spreads overseas.
S2 E03 – As pressure builds on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold, the police carry out surveillance on their targets and pursue suspects around the world.
S2 E04 – The British police join forces with the DEA to take down the international money laundering operation. In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure builds.
S2 E05 – Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are in hiding around the world. As the police and criminal rivals close in on all fronts, the chase begins. Boyce meets an old foe.
S2 E6 – Brian Boyce retires, but the work continues. In Britain and America, the Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court. In Spain, a dangerous manhunt is launched.
'The Gold' season 2 - FAQ
Where was "The Gold" season 2 filmed? What locations?
"The Gold" season 2 was filmed in various locations including the Isle of Man, the Caribbean, Spain, and Tenerife.
How much is £26 million (the value of the heist) in 1983 worth today?
The value of the Brink's-Mat bullion heist featured in "The Gold" is approximately £100 million in today's money.
What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer?
Lots – including "The Settlers", "Strike: Ink Black Heart", "Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special", "Call The Midwife", "Doctor Who: Joy to the World", "Strictly Come Dancing", "Outnumbered" and plenty more.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
