<a id="elk-54e64483-679f-4b80-a0bd-ab33cb2206dd"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-golfer-s-paradise">Welcome to golfer's paradise</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="85e39334-3adc-45b7-8edd-9ad0e2802102"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4584px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="TPLDKYKB4qypNqGLU4LDC" name="GettyImages-2237313631 Cropped" alt="New York , United States - 27 September 2025; Tommy Fleetwood of Europe watches his tee shot on the second hole during the morning foursomes on day two of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York, USA. (Photo By Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile via Getty Images)" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/TPLDKYKB4qypNqGLU4LDC.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4584" height="2579" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Photo By Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile via Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="a77ab0d0-6415-44a7-903e-2627092c199a">I'm here to bring you deals on the golf stuff you love. Whether you're a die-hard golfer looking for the latest and greatest to up your game or you're just getting started, I've found deals for you and I will continually update this live hub with new deals as I find them.</p><p>Let's start it off with the best deal of all: Pro V1 golf balls. Right now, PGA Tour Superstore has 2-dozen Pro V1 balls for $10 off. While that doesn't sound like a lot, when you consider how rarely Pro V1 golf balls see price drops, it's a much better proposition.</p><p>Whether shopping for new balls for yourself or getting a gift for the golfer in your life, you can't beat Pro V1 golf balls!</p><ul id="c9a68e58-42eb-47fc-80c3-7e24ef56859d"><li><strong></strong><a href="https://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/pro-v1-2-dozen-holiday-gift-box/2000000040244.html?dwvar_2000000040244_STK_COLOR=92" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Pro V1</strong></a><strong>, </strong><a href="https://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/pro-v1x-2-dozen-holiday-gift-box/2000000040245.html?dwvar_2000000040245_STK_COLOR=92" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Pro V1x</strong></a><strong> and </strong><a href="https://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/titleist-pro-v1x-left-dash-holiday-2-dozen-golf-balls/2000000048709.html?" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Pro V1x Left Dash</strong></a><strong>: was $109 now $99 @ PGA Tour Superstore</strong></li></ul>