How to watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 online for FREE

Putting paid to the nicey-nicey stereotype for good, "The Traitors NZ" season 2 sees 22 New Zealanders indulge their very worst impulses for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize. Who better to steward the treachery and duplicity than the always-controversial Paul Henry?

Here's how to watch "The Traitors NZ" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Traitors NZ' season 2 streaming details All episodes of "The Traitors NZ" season 2 are available to watch on-demand in the U.K. and Australia.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• WATCH FREE — 10Play (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"I won't hesitate to throw others under the bus," is pretty standard reality TV fare these days, but the pledge hits that much harder when it's a funeral director making it. Whitney Greene isn't to be messed with, and neither is clairvoyant Jackie "I'm more than happy to f*** them up" Pope.

Actor Siale Tunoka can play a detective on "Shortland Street" but is he sharp enough to catch the culprits at Claremont Manor? Occupational therapist Cat Hooker has seen a thing or two, having worked at some of the highest security prisons in New Zealand, while Mark Mockridge is a literal master of social deduction games.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "The Traitors NZ" season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 for FREE

All episodes of "The Traitors NZ" season 2 are free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on 10Play in Australia.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch "The Traitors NZ" season 2 as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?

You can still stream "The Traitors NZ" season 2 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Can you watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 in the U.S.?

Peacock is home to all things "The Traitors" in the U.S, including the NZ version of the show, but at the time of writing there's no word on when season 2 might land on the streaming service. Once an update is provided, we'll let you know right here.

If you are looking for Traitors action in the U.S. then you can always watch the States version of the show in "The Traitors" U.S..

Can you watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 in Canada?

"The Traitors NZ" season 2 hasn't aired in Canada yet, but when it does we expect it to do so on CTV Life. Each episode will then be made available to stream for free on the CTV app.

How to watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 in the U.K.

All 12 episodes of "The Traitors NZ" season 2 landed on the free BBC iPlayer in the U.K. on Monday, June 16. Episodes also air on BBC Three every evening from Monday to Thursday.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, though users are required to possess a TV license.

Of course you can also catch the British version of the show on the streaming platform with Claudia Winkleman as host - season 3 aired in January.

How to watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 in Australia

In Australia, the entire run of "The Traitors NZ" season 2 is available to stream on-demand on the free 10Play platform.

All you need to do to watch 10Play is sign up for a free account with your email address.

How to watch 'The Traitors NZ' season 2 in New Zealand

Originally, New Zealand's version of the Traitors was broadcast on local channel ThreeNow. However, both season 1 and 2 have now been removed.

Luckily, KIWITV have moved it over to their Youtube channel where it is geo-restricted to N.Z. residents only.

'The Traitors NZ' season 2 trailer

The Traitors NZ Season 2 | Official Trailer | Stream Every Episode on ThreeNow - YouTube Watch On

'The Traitors NZ' season 2 cast

Bailey Kench – 28, videographer from Auckland

28, videographer from Auckland Donna Officer – 40, information manager from Te Puke, Bay of Plenty

40, information manager from Te Puke, Bay of Plenty Jason Kahika – 52, landscaper from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty

52, landscaper from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty Joe Fa'agase – 30, influencer from Brisbane, Australia

30, influencer from Brisbane, Australia Siale Tunoka – 43, teacher from Dunedin, Otago

43, teacher from Dunedin, Otago Noel Calamas – 22, writer from Invercargill, Southland/New York, USA

22, writer from Invercargill, Southland/New York, USA Cat Hooker – 40, occupational therapist from Melbourne, Australia

– 40, occupational therapist from Melbourne, Australia Ben Porter – 22, actor from Sydney, Australia

– 22, actor from Sydney, Australia Molly Fehr – 24, emergency responder from Dunedin, Otago

– 24, emergency responder from Dunedin, Otago Utah Mann – 28, wrestler from Auckland

– 28, wrestler from Auckland Jane Massey – 53, diversity officer from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty

– 53, diversity officer from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty Mark Mockridge – 32, game master from Auckland

– 32, game master from Auckland Mike Adams – 35, builder from New Plymouth, Taranaki

– 35, builder from New Plymouth, Taranaki Stephen Lane – 67, retired salesman from Hamilton, Waikato

– 67, retired salesman from Hamilton, Waikato Brittany Cunningham – 32, influencer from Auckland

32, influencer from Auckland Whitney Greene – 38, funeral director from Cromwell, Otago

– 38, funeral director from Cromwell, Otago Brie Anglesey – 24, administrator from Wellington

24, administrator from Wellington Andrew Allemora – 37, marketing executive from Auckland

– 37, marketing executive from Auckland Jackie Pope – 70, clairvoyant from Auckland

– 70, clairvoyant from Auckland Wiremu Tapara – 32, council manager from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty

– 32, council manager from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty Terry Frisby – 51, account manager from Invercargill, Southland

51, account manager from Invercargill, Southland Janay Harding – 29, MMA fighter from Auckland

