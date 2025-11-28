<a id="elk-38119d12-d1f2-41da-a5e1-035a334f9618"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-now-grab-a-gpu-for-less-while-you-can">Black Friday is NOW! Grab a GPU for less (while you can)

If you've been looking to grab a graphics card from Nvidia, AMD or Intel, now really is the best time to buy. Not just because it's Black Friday, but also because GPU prices are set to see a sharp rise in just a few months. It will be a <em>pain </em>to grab an RTX 50-series or AMD Radeon card for even more than they are now, so jump on the deals I've spotted so save yourself in the long run!</p><a id="elk-9976c689-3bbe-4a0a-82fb-1e179013e742" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="us-gpu-deals-2">US GPU deals</h2><ul id="45dfdd8d-084a-4375-93ed-d4f3f865080f"><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5050: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gaming-Graphics-128-bit-Extreme-Performance/dp/B0FFVFD58L/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $219 @ Amazon</a></li><li><strong>Intel Arc B580: </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/asrock-challenger-b580-cl-12go-arc-b580-12gb-graphics-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814930131" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $269 now $249 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060: </strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/PNY-GeForce-RTX-5060-8GB-Overclocked-Dual-Fan-GPU-DLSS-4/16262604019" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $279 @ Walmart</a></li><li><strong>AMD RX 9060 XT (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/powercolor-reaper-rx9060xt-16g-a-radeon-rx-9060-xt-16gb-video-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814131880" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $370 now $349 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/msi-rtx-5060-ti-16g-ventus-2x-oc-black-plus-geforce-rtx-5060-ti-16gb-graphics-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814137992" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $439 now $399 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070: </strong><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1875953-REG/asus_prime_rtx5070_12g_geforce_rtx_5070_prime.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $549 now $527 @ B&amp;H</a></li><li><strong>AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/asrock-challenger-rx9070xt-cl-16g-radeon-rx-9070-xt-16gb-graphics-card-triple-fans/p/N82E16814930145" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $649 now $599 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti: </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/msi-rtx-5070-ti-16g-ventus-3x-oc-geforce-rtx-5070-ti-16gb-graphics-card-triple-fans/p/N82E16814137993" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $819 now $729 @ Newegg</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5080: </strong><a href="https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-windforce-gv-n5080wf3-16gd-geforce-rtx-5080-16gb-graphics-card-triple-fans/p/N82E16814932780" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Newegg</a></li></ul><a id="elk-d81e7099-61ec-426e-8893-b96a5da9abea" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="uk-gpu-deals-2">UK GPU deals</h2><ul id="af1a100f-f0a1-42cb-b879-c4a25de524d7"><li><strong>Intel Arc B570: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/asrock-intel-arc-b570-challenger-10gb-oc-gddr6-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-asr-04236.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;269 now &pound;179 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5050: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/zotac-geforce-rtx-5050-twin-edge-8gb-gddr6-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-ztc-05702.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;239 now &pound;218 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060: </strong><a href="https://www.scan.co.uk/products/msi-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5060-ventus-2x-oc-8gb-gddr7-ray-tracing-graphics-card-dlss-4-3840-core-2527-m" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;274 now &pound;249 @ Scan</a></li><li><strong>AMD RX 9060 XT (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/sapphire-pulse-radeon-rx-9060-xt-gaming-16gb-gddr6-pci-express-graphics-car-gra-spr-05179.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;329 now &pound;319 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti (16GB): </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/palit-geforce-rtx-5060-ti-infinity-3-16gb-gddr7-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-pal-04920.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;399 now &pound;379 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/palit-geforce-rtx-5070-infinity-3-sff-12gb-gddr7-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-pal-04407.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;539 now &pound;479 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>AMD RX 9070 XT: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sapphire-PULSE-RADEONTM-9070-GAMING/dp/B0DRPRZMK2" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;578 now &pound;539 @ Amazon</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti: </strong><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/gainward-geforce-rtx-5070-ti-phoenix-s-16gb-gddr7-pci-express-graphics-card-gra-gnw-05399.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;729 now &pound;698 @ Overclockers</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5080: </strong><a href="https://www.scan.co.uk/products/palit-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5080-gaming-pro-16gb-gddr7-ray-tracing-graphics-card-10752-core-2617-mhz-bo" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;999 now &pound;979 @ Scan</a></li><li><strong>Nvidia RTX 5090: </strong><a href="https://www.scan.co.uk/products/zotac-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5090-solid-oc-32gb-gddr7-ray-tracing-graphics-card-dlss-4-21760-cores-2422" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was &pound;2999 now &pound;2,198 @ Scan</a></li></ul>