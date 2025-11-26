<a id="elk-560f6716-9007-448d-9758-665f90cd349f"></a><h2 id="and-we-re-off">And we're off!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="41359d87-c53b-4904-880c-ea8946bd0431"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="uKSSLPpfSUmKyg5PvvDumX" name="AirPods 4-1.jpg" alt="AirPods 4 on a table" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uKSSLPpfSUmKyg5PvvDumX.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="5bf7987f-73ad-471f-9548-80a78170fdbe">And we are live! I'm going to be tracking all the best AirPods deals this Black Friday, and showing you the best way to save money on a new pair of AirPods. The best deal right now &mdash; the AirPods 4 for $69. That's almost half price!</p><p>Good Spatial Audio and solid sound make them a great companion to your iPhone.</p><ul id="247f0ce0-dc2d-41ec-9881-5cc34d7960e0"><li><strong>AirPods 4: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DGHMNQ5Z/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $129 now $69 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>