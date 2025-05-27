"Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster is a powerful hour long documentary that explores the fatal voyage of the Titan in 2023.

Here's how to watch "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster' streaming, TV channel, date "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" premieres on Tuesday, May 27 at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This offers a chilling and meticulously detailed account of the deep-sea tragedy that captured the world's attention. With exclusive access to recordings, expert analysis and never-before-seen footage, it pieces together the events that led to the implosion of OceanGate's submersible.

Included within is real-time audio from the support vessel, the Polar Prince, including the ominous sound believed to be the moment the sub failed.

Through interviews with industry experts and former OceanGate insiders, the documentary will not only explore the tragic loss of life, but the controversial design choices as well.

Watch 'Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster' for free in the U.K.

"Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" premieres on BBC Two at 9 p.m. BST on Tuesday, May 27.

However, you can now stream "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer for FREE with a valid U.K. tv license.

New user? Sign up to BBC iPlayer: Use your email and a U.K. postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

If you're outside the U.K. when "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" is airing, you can use a VPN to unblock the iPlayer geo-restriction and watch your favorite British TV shows from anywhere.

Watch 'Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster' 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" on BBC iPlayer?

As mentioned, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) could be the solution. The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for reality TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual BBC stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" 2025 online as if you were in the U.K..

Can you watch 'Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster' in the U.S.?

As yet, "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" is not available in the U.S..

Britbox however could stream it in the future with the streaming service the home of British content in the U.S.. A Britbox subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99 for a year.

U.K. citizen visiting the States? You can download a VPN to watch "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" whilst you are out of the country..

Can you watch 'Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" in Canada?

Unfortunately, it is a similar outcome in Canada as in the U.S..

"Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" could become available to watch in Canada on Britbox in the future, with a subscription costing CA$10.99 monthly or CA$109.99 annually.

However, Brits traveling in Canada can catch the show online on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can you watch 'Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster' in Australia?

In Australia, "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" hasn't found a home.

Brits traveling Down Under can still catch "Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster" online on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN like NordVPN.

When the Titan sub imploded on a dive to the Titanic, the world watched in shock. A major investigation was launched. With unprecedented access to investigators and exclusive new evidence, this documentary explores whether this was more than a tragic accident. Why did it happen? Could it have been prevented?

