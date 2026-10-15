How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' season 2 episode 5 online from anywhere

A new game is afoot, with the Traitors given the choice of four Faithfuls to join them in a twisted game of hide and seek. But with a key at play that locks the player safely away from harm, could the treacherous plan unravel? Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2, episode 5 online from anywhere with a VPN including Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.

'The Celebrity Traitors' 2026 live stream, channels "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 5 lands on Thursday, October 15. WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. only)

Watch iPlayer anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Morning brought with it news that the first few episodes had been the last of us spending time with Bella, with the one-time Game of Thrones star the latest to fall victim to murder. It was a surprising twist for the Faithful, no more so than for Julie, who may not be, as Joe insinuated, a phenomenal actor, but gave one heck of a performance nonetheless, echoing Kate Garaway’s season 1 outburst with her shocked reaction to Bella’s exit.

Out on the challenge, the group conducted a seance, being tasked with finding various ghostly belongings before the ghouls abducted one of their number. It was silly, but it bagged the team £4500.

At the Round Table, Hannah once again found herself in the line of fire, however with pressure mounting on Julie, the newest Traitor once again get through the banishment, with the former most trusted member of the group bidding the castle goodbye instead.

That night the Traitors were assigned the hide and seek task, selecting Leigh-Anne, Rob, Romesh and Ross as the Faithfuls to be taken to the crypts in the dead of night. The quartet decided that Leigh-Anne got to use the key which protects her from murder, which leaves the other three vulnerable...

The latest victim will be revealed in episode 5 of “The Celebrity Traitors” season 2, so read on for how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." online from anywhere in the world.

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Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2, episode 5 FREE online in the U.K.

In the U.K., "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on BBC One and with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.

New episodes go out on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm, with episode 5 arriving on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Outside the U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Celebrity Traitors," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 online.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." will stream on Peacock in the U.S., although a release date is TBC.

British citizen in the United States? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 on Crave. New episodes arrive Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitor from the U.K.? You can still catch your usual free stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia for free on 10Play, simply create a free account to start watching.

New installments land every Wednesday and Thursday, although beware spoilers as viewers Down Under are watching a week behind the U.K..

Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 cast

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Faithful Murdered

Bella Ramsey – Actor Faithful Murdered

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster Traitor

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Faithful

Joanne McNally – Comedian Faithful

Joe Lycett – Comedian Faithful

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor Faithful Banished

King Kenny – Content Creator Faithful

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Traitor

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Faithful

Myha’la – Actor Faithful Banished

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Traitor

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Traitor Banished

Rob Beckett – Comedian Faithful

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Faithful

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Faithful

Sharon Rooney – Actor Faithful

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