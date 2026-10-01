There's a simple way to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 for *FREE*

You can watch season 2 of "The Celebrity Traitors" live on BBC iPlayer in the U.K., streaming for free (Episode 1 premieres on October 1). The free stream includes all the backstabbing as secrets, fame and cash collide in the ultimate celebrity TV show.

Season 1 was a massive success, and this October, Season 2 returns with an equally star-studded cast. “The Last of Us”’s Bella Ramsey, beloved actor Richard E. Grant, notorious hardman Ross Kemp, and “Love Island”’s Maya Jama are just some of the famous names joining the line-up.

But how can you watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 free from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC iPlayer stream in the U.S., Australia and Canada? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "Celebrity Traitors" free on BBC iPlayer...

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 free on BBC iPlayer

"The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 is FREE on bbc.co.uk & BBC iPlayer.

Register for your account today – it's free. You must have a valid TV license. S02EP1 drops on Thursday, October 1.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS iPLAYER FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly. The quality is good, and worthy of one of the biggest reality TV shows of the year.

How to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is free to watch, but it is only broadcasting Celeb UK Traitors for free in the U.K.

Traitors fans traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer free stream in the U.S.A and Canada.

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "Celebrity Traitors" on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free "Traitors" stream on iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website, sign in, and watch U.K. Traitors on iPlayer for free.

What does BBC's coverage of "TheCelebrity Traitors" season 2 include? Aftershow? Highlights?

(Image credit: BBC)

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will have full coverage of "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2, presented by Claudia Winkleman.

"Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked" is also back. The after show – "visualised podcast" – with Ed Gamble is available on bbc.co.uk, should you have missed any of the action.

But, we also have a new show for 2026 with "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides". A bonus one-off show that will take us behind the scenes of "The Celebrity Traitors".

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android/Google TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Phones and Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

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