"The Traitors Ireland" returns for season 2 on August 20, 2026 with 24 more contestants descending on Slane Castle for a test of their deception, detective and backstabbing skills. Faithful or Traitor? Here's everything you need to know...

Abroad? Watch "The Traitors Ireland" season 2 online on RTE from outside Ireland with this VPN.

"The Traitors Ireland" S2 - How to watch, broadcast date, streaming options "The Traitors Ireland" season 2 drops on RTE and RTE Player in Ireland from August 30.

• WATCH FREE — RTE Player (Ireland restricted)

• Watch RTE from anywhere — use NordVPN (try for 30 days risk-free)

Siobhán McSweeney will once again host "The Traitors Ireland" as the "Derry Girls" star oversees the chaos in the castle, as 24 folks from different walks of life come together in an attempt to win the €50,000 prize - be it as faithfuls, or as traitors.

The minds behind the show have promised new twists and new gameplay formats this year, so expect a few surprises along the way. Given the popularity of "The Traitors" in other territories, and the fact the Irish version racked up nearly 750,000 viewers for its finale, there are sure to be many fans eagerly awaiting what's next.

Ready to return to Slane Castle? Here's how to watch "The Traitors Ireland" season 2 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'The Traitors Ireland' S2 for free? "Traitors Ireland" season 2 (2026) will stream for free in Ireland on RTE Player from August 30, 2026. If you are looking for linear coverage that will be available on RTE from Sunday, August 30. Outside Ireland on holiday? Unlock "Traitors Ireland" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'The Traitors Ireland' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Traitors Ireland" S2 should be available to you no matter where you are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in Ireland and watch RTE Player for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to RTE Player to watch "Traitors Ireland" series 2 online and on-demand.

Watch 'The Traitors Ireland' 2026 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Traitors Ireland" season 2 should end up on BBC iPlayer eventually, but there is no release date at the moment.

The first season of the show is on BBC iPlayer now if you want to catch up.



Outside Ireland? You don't have to miss the show if you are an Irish fan abroad – watch your usual streams from anywhere with our No.1 streaming VPN app.

Can you watch 'The Traitors Ireland' season 2 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, due to licensing laws, there is no way to watch "The Traitors Ireland" season 2 on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The shows will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

However, you could just watch the U.S. version of "The Traitors" or watch the Australian iteration.

Traveling away from Ireland? NordVPN (Save 75%) can unlock RTE so you can stream your usual Irish shows – and watch "The Traitors Ireland" season 2 – from the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and anywhere else.

'The Traitors Ireland' season 2 — all you need to know

Who is hosting 'The Traitors Ireland' season 2?

"Derry Girls" actress Siobhán McSweeney will return to host the main show at Slane Castle in County Meath.

Meanwhile, "The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked" will be hosted by Kevin McGahern, and will air directly after the main show.

The Traitors Ireland - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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