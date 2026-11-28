In Summary 📺 Stream England vs All Blacks free on Rugbypass TV (U.S.) or ITVX (U.K.) 🎁 Use Surfshark ($2.49/month) to unblock your stream

The Nations Championship comes to a close with Finals Weekend and England take on the All Blacks for third-place in the tournament.

A hectic 2026 ends at Twickenham for Dave Rennie's side, but they have the unwanted prospect of facing a third defeat in a row for the second time this year after falling short against Wales and Steve Borthwick's side over the last two weeks.

Sky Sport are broadcasting the fixture in New Zealand, with no free stream available unfortunately for the fixture. But, Rugbypass TV in the U.S. and ITVX in the U.K. will have a free stream of the England vs All Blacks game.

If you're stuck in New Zealand right now and want to access those free streams then you'll need a VPN to unlock them.

Not every VPN is guaranteed to work with Rugbypass TV and ITVX, so here's our pick of the top VPN options to stream the England vs All Blacks for free in New Zealand.

How to watch England vs All Blacks for FREE on Rugbypass TV and ITVX

Rugbypass TV and ITVX are broadcasting England vs All Blacks for free in the U.S. and U.K. respectively.

Rugbypass TV is available on the Rugbypass app, which is on iOS and Android.

For ITV, register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Which VPN's should I use to unblock my stream of England vs All Blacks?

✅ Use a VPN to unlock your free England vs All Blacks stream on Rugbypass TV and ITVX

❌ Not every VPN will work.

👀 Here is our top three:

⚡️ P.S. They all have a Black Friday deal live right now

▶️ NordVPN: $2.99/month NordVPN has a Black Friday deal live right now. That will get you: 🏉 3 extra months FREE

🔥 78% off the usual price It's brilliant at unblocking streaming services as well and our VPN expert Mo ranks it as the best VPN around.

💰Surfshark: Just $2.49/month TODAY! Surfshark is one of the best cheap VPN's out there and currently has a 7-day free trial live for new customers. ✅ 7-day free trial

📺 Unlocks ITVX

💎 Proton VPN: $2.49/month Proton VPN's Black Friday deal has just gone live and it is the perfect time to take advantage so you can stream the England vs All Blacks for free in New Zealand. What you get: 📺 Excellent streaming

🚀 Some of the fastest VPN speeds

✨ 30-day money-back guarantee One of the best VPN deals we've seen in 2026. Nice.

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