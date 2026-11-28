The Tom's Guide verdict: 'The Equalizer 2' (2018) Rating: 2.5/5 stars Verdict: "The Equalizer" had very little plot, but made up for it with some great kills. "The Equalizer 2" changes things up, opting for a darker, deeper story that delves into Robert McCall's past. Unfortunately, this seems to come at the expense of some of the first film's more "John Wick" style kills that made it enjoyable. It's a decision that doesn't pay off for this action thriller sequel. Where to watch: Stream "The Equalizer 2" on Paramount+ or watch it for free on Pluto TV

"The Equalizer 2" marks the second time Denzel Washington has played former Defense Intelligence Agency agent Robert McCall in my 52-film Denzel Watchathon. I enjoyed the first movie in the franchise. In my review of "The Equalizer," I said that "If this movie hadn't come out a month before 'John Wick,' I'd swear it copied the latter's bloodthirsty desire for eye-popping kills." I very much meant it as a compliment.

So in this second chapter, I expected more of the same. Honestly, that's about all I expected. I didn't do any research or watch any trailers. In the first movie, Denzel goes around Boston killing a bunch of Russian gangsters while going toe-to-toe with a sociopath. If Denzel and director Anthony Fuqua decided to merely rinse and repeat with this sequel, I'd have been content.

But the duo didn't just stick with what worked in the first movie. Right from the opening scene, this franchise, essentially contained within Boston in its first film, expands its horizons and sees Denzel in disguise aboard a Turkish train. We ultimately do return to Boston, but it's not the last time the movie leaves Beantown for other venues.

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This isn't the only creative change the movie makes compared to its predecessor, either. And it's worth questioning whether all these changes are wise. Or, more importantly, if they lead to a movie that's better than the original. After watching all 121 minutes, I have a definitive answer.

If you want to watch this movie before you read on, I have good news! It's currently streaming for free on Pluto TV, one of the best free streaming services we've tested. Or, you can stream "The Equalizer 2" on Paramount+ for just $2.99 in a killer Black Friday deal.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with the Streaming team at Tom's Guide since 2023, reviewing dozens of movies each year so you don't have to watch the bad ones.

'The Equalizer 2' opts for a darker story but is lighter on kills

As I already mentioned, "The Equalizer 2" starts with Denzel as Robert McCall undercover on a train in Turkey headed to Istanbul. He's rescuing an abducted child, who is later revealed to be the daughter of his favorite bookshop owner.

But that side quest is irrelevant to the story of this sequel. We won't spend two hours watching Denzel rescue people from dangerous situations. Instead, our vigilante hero's story in this movie is one of vengeance.

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Not too long into the movie, we witness Robert's close friend (and former boss), Susan (Melissa Leo), being taken out in a Brussels hotel room. The murder is made to look like a robbery gone wrong, but Robert quickly determines that the people who killed Susan knew she'd be in that hotel room. Furthermore, he thinks it's because she was close to determining the person(s) behind another killing in Brussels, one Susan had gone to investigate when she was killed.

This is what Robert tells Dave (Pedro Pascal), at least. Dave is Susan's partner, and it's revealed he was Robert's partner before Robert faked his own death to leave behind his life as a military asset. But that's not all that Robert tells Dave — he knows who killed Susan.

I applaud director Anthony Fuqua and company for the attempt to do something different with this action thriller sequel. But in the process, this movie starts to take itself too seriously. There are still some spectacular, bloody kills. But they're fewer and further between as the script tries to make room for a substantive story

The first "Equalizer" movie was simpler than "The Equalizer 2." In that movie, there were no ghosts from Robert's past coming back to haunt him. There were no tangled conspiracies to unravel. We got hints of world-building, but for the most part it was simply a shoot 'em up as Robert tries to get a Russian mob boss to leave Robert's late-night diner buddy (and later, Robert's co-workers) alone.

I applaud director Anthony Fuqua and company for the attempt to do something different with this action thriller sequel. But in the process, this movie starts to take itself too seriously. There are still some spectacular, bloody kills. But they're fewer and further between as the script tries to make room for a substantive story.

Verdict: 'The Equalizer 2' falls short of its predecessor

THE EQUALIZER 2 - International Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The problem with shifting the focus of an action thriller from its violence to its story is that it increases the level of difficulty for the movie's success. We, as viewers, can forgive a lot of mediocre substance if we get overwhelmed by style and spectacle. And ultimately, the story in "The Equalizer 2" isn't compelling enough. So when the final climactic action sequence falls short of the incredible hardware store shootout of the first movie, it's a glaring failure rather than a mere misstep.

That all said, at least right now you can stream it for free. So if you've already seen the first "Equalizer" movie (currently streaming on Netflix) and are interested in watching "The Equalizer 3" (which is much more highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes), you can knock out this middle chapter without it hurting your wallet. Or, you can sign up for Paramount+ and stream it there; given you can sign up right now for just $2.99 a month for your first two months, there's never been a better time.

Stream "The Equalizer 2" on Paramount+ right now or watch it for free now on Pluto TV

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