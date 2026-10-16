How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' season 2 episode 6 online from anywhere

After a busy episode saw Rob murdered and Hannah banished, the Traitors opted to stabilize things a little by bringing the tactical Kenny into the fold. Will the new addition settle James Acaster’s nerves, or has Maya brought a wolf into the henhouse? Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2, episode 6 online from anywhere with a VPN including Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.

'The Celebrity Traitors' 2026 live stream, channels "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 6 lands on Friday, October 16. WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. only)

Watch iPlayer anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Picking up where last week’s installment left off, Leigh-Anne, Rob, Romesh and Ross were shut away in their respective crypts. Leigh-Anne was granted safety by the other three, a move that turned out to be exactly what the Traitors had planned, allowing the devious ones to predict which of the group would be shielded from murder.

With the other three waiting nervously, it turned out to be Rob who the Traitors chose to murder face to face, laughing his way to the grave in what James Acaster called a “chaos murder.” And chaos it brought, leaving the Faithful’s heads spinning the following morning trying to figure out why Rob was the victim. The murder also had the bonus effect of leaving Romesh, one of the Faithful’s key players and Rob’s BFF, somewhat despondent, dampening the would be Traitor hunter’s usual enthusiasm.

Romesh’s status also came in to play later, when, as a result of being ‘captured’ by the Death Parade during the challenge, Hannah found herself confined in a cage with the Weakest Link presenter, giving her one last ditch attempt to state her case to one of the most influential players. It seemed the desperate Traitor had Romesh convinced, but things played out differently when the group reconvened at the Round Table.

A few glances fell James Blunt’s way, and after mounting ‘evidence’ Ross Kemp was asked to defend himself, but this Round Table was all about Hannah, with Kenny and Sebastian leading the charge and securing nearly a full house of Banishment votes as the mathematician found her number was up.

Down to two, Maya and James Acaster were given the choice to recruit or murder. Their choice to recruit was perhaps a strange one with no shield in play to hide the act, but with Kenny being brought into the fold, stability and tactics are the new aim of the game. However, the pair may have over played their hand, with the YouTuber’s glee at joining the dark side hinting at a potential ruthless streak that could spell disaster.

With the Faithful likely to suss out immediately that there’s been a recruitment, episode 6 could get interesting, with the group potentially turning on even the staunchest of Faithfuls, so read on for how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors” season 2" online from anywhere in the world.

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Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2, episode 6 FREE online in the U.K.

In the U.K., "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on BBC One and with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.

New episodes go out on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm, with episode 6 arriving on Friday, Oct. 16.

Outside the U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 from abroad

If you are on holiday and want to watch "The Celebrity Traitors," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 online.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." will stream on Peacock in the U.S., although a release date is TBC.

British citizen in the United States? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 on Crave. New episodes arrive Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitor from the U.K.? You can still catch your usual free stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia for free on 10Play, simply create a free account to start watching.

New installments land every Wednesday and Thursday, although beware spoilers as viewers Down Under are watching a week behind the U.K..

Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 cast

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Faithful Murdered

Bella Ramsey – Actor Faithful Murdered

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster Traitor

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Faithful

Joanne McNally – Comedian Faithful

Joe Lycett – Comedian Faithful

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor Faithful Banished

King Kenny – Content Creator Traitor

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Traitor

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Faithful

Myha’la – Actor Faithful Banished

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Traitor Banished

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Traitor Banished

Rob Beckett – Comedian Faithful Murdered

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Faithful

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Faithful

Sharon Rooney – Actor Faithful

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