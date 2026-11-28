There's a simple way to watch Copa Libertadores Final 2026 for *FREE*
We've found a simple way for you to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free from anywhere in the world
Watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free live from Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, as the two sides battle for the Copa Libertadores title on November 28.
Palmeiras vs Estudiantes will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT.
The Brazilians are chasing their fourth Libertadores crown and will be keen to make up for last year's defeat to Flamengo in the final. This is their second consecutive final and eighth overall.
The Argentines, meanwhile, are back in the final for the first time since 2009, when they last lifted the trophy. They knocked out Brazilian giants Flamengo on penalties after two goalless legs and are now chasing their fifth title.
The two sides have met in a Libertadores final only once before, back in 1968, when Estudiantes came out on top. Palmeiras will also be looking to draw on happier memories of the Estadio Centenario, where they beat Flamengo in the 2021 final.
Looking for a free stream for the game? We've got you covered with three different free streams to watch the Copa Libertadores final at no cost, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
How to watch the Copa Libertadores final 2026 for free
In the U.K., Brazil and Argentina you can watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free. Find your stream below.
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Free Live Stream
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🇬🇧 U.K.
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🇧🇷 Brazil
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🇦🇷 Argentina
OUTSIDE ANY OF THESE COUNTRIES? USE NORDVPN (78% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM
How to watch the Copa Libertadores final 2026 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Copa Libertadores final for free? You can still watch the Palmeiras vs Estudiantes free live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Canal GOAT or another service listed on this page and watch the game.
Which devices can I watch the Copa Libertadores final with?
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You can use YouTube to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes on a range of devices:
Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices
Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices
Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models
Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices
Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles
LG: Selected LG Smart TVs
Mobile Apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)
NOW: NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms
Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs
Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices
Sky: Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks
Vestel: Selected Vestel Smart TVs
Vodafone TV: Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices
Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox
Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
You can use Telefe and Globoplay on all of the following devices and platforms:
Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge)
Mobile Devices (Android 8.0 and above, iOS 16 and above)
Android TV
Android App
Amazon Fire Stick
Apple TV
Google Chromecast
LG & Samsung SmartTVs
iOS App
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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