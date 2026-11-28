Watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free live from Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, as the two sides battle for the Copa Libertadores title on November 28.

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT.

The Brazilians are chasing their fourth Libertadores crown and will be keen to make up for last year's defeat to Flamengo in the final. This is their second consecutive final and eighth overall.

The Argentines, meanwhile, are back in the final for the first time since 2009, when they last lifted the trophy. They knocked out Brazilian giants Flamengo on penalties after two goalless legs and are now chasing their fifth title.

The two sides have met in a Libertadores final only once before, back in 1968, when Estudiantes came out on top. Palmeiras will also be looking to draw on happier memories of the Estadio Centenario, where they beat Flamengo in the 2021 final.

Looking for a free stream for the game? We've got you covered with three different free streams to watch the Copa Libertadores final at no cost, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch the Copa Libertadores final 2026 for free

In the U.K., Brazil and Argentina you can watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free. Find your stream below.

OUTSIDE ANY OF THESE COUNTRIES? USE NORDVPN (78% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM

How to watch the Copa Libertadores final 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Copa Libertadores final for free? You can still watch the Palmeiras vs Estudiantes free live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Canal GOAT or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch the Copa Libertadores final with?

Click to see more ⬇️ You can use YouTube to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes on a range of devices: Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices

Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices

Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models

Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices

Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles

LG: Selected LG Smart TVs

Mobile Apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)

NOW: NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms

Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs

Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices

Sky: Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks

Vestel: Selected Vestel Smart TVs

Vodafone TV: Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices

Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox

Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S You can use Telefe and Globoplay on all of the following devices and platforms: Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge)

Mobile Devices (Android 8.0 and above, iOS 16 and above)

Android TV

Android App

Amazon Fire Stick

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG & Samsung SmartTVs

iOS App

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