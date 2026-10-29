How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' season 2 episode 9 online from anywhere

As we enter the penultimate episode of “The Celebrity Traitors” latest season, things aren’t looking good for the Faithfuls. Not only have they just elected the three Traitors as the most trustworthy players, thus awarding them a double vote at the Round Table, but they’re poised to lose another key player from their ranks. Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2, episode 9 online from anywhere with a VPN including Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Overview "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 9 lands on Thursday, October 29. WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. only)

Watch iPlayer anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

With the players on their second round of voting after all was square for Joanne and Sharon, we’re down to Kenny’s double vote to decide their fates. Technically, Joanne’s name was written down by more players, but with the newest Traitors’ vote counting double, the ballot was tied on the latest banishment. Cue a head to head vote which, unless Kenny changes his target, will see Sharon saying goodbye to the castle.

Whoever goes, it’ll be a huge blow to the Faithful. Joanne is rarely correct in her suspicions, but is a big personality and one of the team's key players. Meanwhile, Sharon, who has taken her time to come alive in the game, is the Faithful’s ‘Poundland Poirot,’ quietly sussing things out while the others lose their heads, and with Miranda Marple falling victim to the Traitors murderous ways earlier in the same episode, it could be a dispatched detective disaster for the players.

With the Traitors never looking safer and the Faithful continuing to banish one another, it looks like we’re in for a gripping final week, so read on for how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors” season 2" online from anywhere in the world.

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Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2, episode 9 FREE online in the U.K.

In the U.K., "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on BBC One and with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.

New episodes go out on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm, with episode 9 arriving on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Outside the U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 from abroad

If you are on holiday and want to watch "The Celebrity Traitors," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 online.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." will stream on Peacock in the U.S., although a release date is TBC.

British citizen in the United States? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).

How to watch Celebrity Traitors ANYWHERE in the world - YouTube Watch On

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada

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Canadians can stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 on Crave. New episodes arrive Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitor from the U.K.? You can still catch your usual free stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia for free on 10Play, simply create a free account to start watching.

New installments land every Wednesday and Thursday, although beware spoilers as viewers Down Under are watching a week behind the U.K..

Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 cast

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Faithful Murdered

Bella Ramsey – Actor Faithful Murdered

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster Traitor

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Faithful Banished

Joanne McNally – Comedian Faithful

Joe Lycett – Comedian Faithful Banished

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor Faithful Banished

King Kenny – Content Creator Traitor

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Traitor

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Faithful Murdered

Myha’la – Actor Faithful Banished

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Traitor Banished

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Traitor Banished

Rob Beckett – Comedian Faithful Murdered

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Faithful

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Faithful Murdered

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Faithful

Sharon Rooney – Actor Faithful

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