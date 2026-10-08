How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' season 2, episode 3 online from anywhere
Will Richard survive the first banishment?
After either the boldest or daftest bit of gameplay the show has ever seen, Traitor Richard E. Grant looks poised to be the first celeb banished from the castle. Here's how to watch "Celebrity Traitors" season 2 episode 3 online from anywhere with a VPN including Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.
"The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on Thursdays and Fridays 1 at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 3 lands on Thursday, October 8.
- WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. only)
- Watch from anywhere — NordVPN (try 100% risk-free)
Whether it was a slip of the tongue of a genuinely misjudged Traitor tactic, we’ll probably never know, but when Richard responded to Joe Lycett asking him his role in the game with “I’m a Traitor,” it would seem his fate was sealed. If anyone can get away with such an egregious utterance, Grant can, having spent decades on stage and screen building his camp villain persona, but at the first Round Table, the Faithfuls seemed unconvinced, and with Richard failing to mount much of a defence, it’d be a gobsmacking turnaround for there not to be a clean sweep of slates featuring various spellings of ‘Richard.’
Elsewhere, after Ross Kemp decided no player was left behind during the grave digging challenge, Jerry Hall and Prof. Hannah Fry are the only two Faithful’s up for murder, forcing what’s likely to just be Maya Jama and James Acaster’s hand slightly when it comes to who they’ll pick off.
With plenty of cliffhangers to resolve, you’ll want to be watching episode 3 of “The Celebrity Traitors” season 2 as it happens, so read on for how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." online from anywhere in the world.
Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2, episode 3 FREE online in the U.K.
In the U.K., "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on BBC One and with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.
New episodes go out on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm, with episode 3 arriving on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Outside the U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…
Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 from abroad
If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Celebrity Traitors," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.
The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).
▶︎ NordVPN deal: 75% Off + 30 days risk-free
Boasting super fast speeds, great features, streaming power and industry-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ Get 3 months extra FREE
✅ 75% off the usual price
Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 for free with this exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.
3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 online.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in the U.S.
"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." will stream on Peacock in the U.S., although a release date is TBC.
British citizen in the United States? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).
Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada
Canadians can stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 on Crave. New episodes arrive Fridays and Saturdays.
Visitor from the U.K.? You can still catch your usual free stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia
Aussies can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia for free on 10Play, simply create a free account to start watching.
New installments land every Wednesday and Thursday, although beware spoilers as viewers Down Under are watching a week behind the U.K..
Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.
'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 cast
Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Faithful Murdered
Bella Ramsey – Actor Faithful
James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster Faithful
James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Faithful
Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Faithful
Joanne McNally – Comedian Faithful
Joe Lycett – Comedian Faithful
Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor Faithful
King Kenny – Content Creator Faithful
Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Faithful
Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Traitor
Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Faithful
Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Faithful
Myha’la – Actor Faithful
Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Faithful
Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Traitor
Rob Beckett – Comedian Faithful
Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Faithful
Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Faithful
Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Faithful
Sharon Rooney – Actor Faithful
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch "Traitors Ireland" season 2
- I thought "Celebrity Traitors" season one would be a total flop but it might be the best season yet
- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.