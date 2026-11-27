The holidays are inching closer as we ride out the final days of November 2026, and if you're looking to unwind before the chaos sets in, Prime Video has several new shows to dig into this weekend.

Whether you want to get lost in a neon-soaked sci-fi sequel starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, unravel the rise and collapse of crypto's most infamous billionaire with exclusive prison interviews, or settle into the emotional sixth season of a powerhouse biblical drama, there is plenty here to keep you busy until Monday rolls around.

Here are three new to Prime Video shows to binge-watch this weekend.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Blade Runner 2099'

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi

What is it about? Set 50 years after the events of the "Blade Runner" series filmj "Blade Runner 2049," this eight-episode limited series returns to a very different Los Angeles where the line between humans and replicants is shifting once again. Michelle Yeoh stars as Olwen, a replicant nearing the end of her lifespan, with Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria") as Cora, a Blade Runner whose path collides with hers. Ridley Scott, who directed the 1982 original, is executive producer, so a taste of the original series is here for diehard fans.

Why you should watch it: This is the first live-action "Blade Runner" series, and it has all the ingredients needed to be a smash, from Scott's involvement to a cast headed by one of the most-awarded actors working today. If you're drawn to moody, philosophical sci-fi or just love "Blade Runner" in general, this one's for you.

Watch “Blade Runner 2099” on Prime Videonow

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Chosen' season 6

The Chosen: Season 6 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical drama

What is it about? The hit series dramatizing the life of Jesus reaches its sixth and most emotional season, zeroing in on his final days. Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus for a chapter that explores his life through his arrest, trial, and walk to the cross, with the story told through his disciples, allies, and enemies, all of whom witnessed it firsthand.

Why you should watch it: Built on fan crowdfunding and now seen by hundreds of millions worldwide, "The Chosen" has grown into a massive cultural phenomenon, praised for taking scripture and exploring it with real, flesh-and-blood characters. Season 6 may be its most surprising one yet, so if you've already been on board, it's time for another excellent season. If you're new, you've got plenty to watch ahead of you.

Watch “The Chosen” season 6 on Prime Video now

'The Boy Who Stole Billions?'

The Boy Who Stole Billions? - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary

What is it about? This three-part docuseries explores the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto mastermind whose exchange, FTX, imploded into one of the largest financial frauds in history. Director Nanette Burstein investigates how a math whiz in cargo shorts convinced the world he was a once-in-a-generation genius, and the series includes Bankman-Fried's first interviews from prison, where he's now serving his sentence.

Why you should watch it: Burstein landed access to Bankman-Fried and the people in his orbit, letting the series go deeper than the headlines. It's a cautionary tale to be sure, but one of the most fascinating you'll find that explores such a situation, and you'll be scratching your head at every turn.

Watch “The Boy Who Stole Billions?” on Prime Video starting Nov. 29

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.