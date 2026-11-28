It's the weekend after Thanksgiving, and we're nursing a collective food coma. It's the perfect time to plop down on the couch and put on a movie, but which one threatens to make or break your night. Narrowing down what to watch is a chore, and one I hope to help you skip with this comprehensive guide to the best new movies on streaming.

Leading the pack this week is a double feature on paid video-on-demand platforms: 1) the Nathan Fielder documentary everyone and their mom can't stop talking about and 2) the horniest movie I've seen in a while starring Peter Dinklage and Olivia Colman at her most unhinged since "The Favorite."

Over on Netflix, you'll find a new World War II movie about football from the director of "Friday Night Lights." HBO Max just got a family friendly adventure led by Andrew Garfield as a dad you can't help but root for. And "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson teams up with Owen Wilson in an action thriller on Hulu.

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So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming this weekend.

'You Can See Everything' (PVOD)

You Can See Everything | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

You can now stream Nathan Fielder's fascinating and at times frustrating documentary "You Can See Everything" from the comfort of your couch, and pay at least $20 for the privilege. It's a sure bet for Best Documentary at the 2027 Oscars with a remarkable 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. If it were me, I'd wait until it comes to HBO Max in early 2027 — and save your hard-earned cash for the next entry in this list.

In our "You Can See Everything" review, my colleague called it "a bold, innovative documentary from alt-comedy creator Nathan Fielder and nonfiction filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, offering a fascinating look at convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes." The notorious tech-industry scammer has an acute allergy to self-reflection and proves nearly as manipulative as Fielder himself as the two get closer with the clock ticking down to her prison sentence.

Buy or rent "You Can See Everything" on Amazon now

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'Wicker' (PVOD)

WICKER | Final Trailer | In Theaters Friday - YouTube Watch On

Now if you're dead set on relieving yourself of $25 to "own" a movie, "Wicker" is the clear choice for the horniest among us. I saw this in theaters with the girlies, and oh, how we cackled. Olivia Colman is as darling as ever as the prickly fisherwoman, who shows up at the local basket weaver's (Peter Dinklage) door with a weird ask. One wicker husband, coming up!

Alexander Skarsgård is uncanny and charming as her (and the town's) new obsession. Until things go sideways once a little wicker baby shows up...with another woman. "Wicker" is a delightfully horny time, theatrical as all get out, and Dinklage is given leave to soliloquy to his hearts' content. What more could you ask for to wile away a chilly weekend evening?

Buy or rent "Wicker" on Amazon now

'The Mosquito Bowl' (Netflix)

The Mosquito Bowl | Red Band Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'm not the biggest WWII movie buff, but my husband's excited to queue this one up if he can take a break from his emotional support WWII documentaries. A new war drama based on Buzz Bissinger’s nonfiction book of the same name, "The Mosquito Bowl" follows four college football stars who join the swell of promising young lads enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after Pearl Harbor.

With the Battle of Okinawa on the horizon, the guys — played by Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis — stage a football game that would become known as "The Mosquito Bowl" that proves a welcome break from the daily horror of the frontlines. "Friday Night Lights" and "Lone Survivor" director Peter Berg is at the helm of this one, so you know you're in for something memorable, at the very least.

Watch "The Mosquito Bowl" on Netflix now

'The Magic Faraway Tree' (HBO Max)

The Magic Faraway Tree | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

When Tim (Andrew Garfield) and Polly (Claire Foy) move their family of five to the English countryside hoping for a simpler life, their children chance upon an enchanted tree full of kooky inhabitants that can transport them to dazzling new lands befit of a child's imagination. Based on Enid Blyton's beloved children's books, it stars Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie and Jessica Gunning, with a screenplay penned by Paddington 2 co-writer Simon Farnaby.

I haven't seen this one yet, but name-drop "Paddington 2" and you know I'm sat. It's one of the greatest family movies ever made and the rare children's movie I will stand 10-toes down on. If "The Magic Faraway Tree" captures even an ounce of that same magic, we're in for a treat. Plus, Andrew Garfield never fails to be dreamy in these kinds of roles.

Watch "The Magic Faraway Tree" on HBO Max now

'Runner' (Hulu)

RUNNER | Official Trailer | Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson | Action, Thriller - YouTube Watch On

"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson has been popping up everywhere lately. He joins forces with Owen Wilson in Hulu's latest action-comedy "Runner" where he gets plenty of opportunities to throw a punch. Ritchson stars as Hank Malone, a former soldier thrown into a frantic race against the clock when a medical delivery lands him squarely in the crosshairs of a ruthless cartel. With an innocent child's life hanging in the balance, Hank's determined to get his cargo where it needs to go before it's too late.

Owen Wilson co-stars as his partner, alongside Rodrigo Santoro as a cartel member and Leila George, with Scott Waugh of "Need for Speed" and "Expend4bles" fame in the director's chair. "Reacher's" really been on a downward trend since season one, but Ritchson and Wilson play off each other well enough in this breezy popcorn watch. And that's exactly the kind of thing that's calling my name after inhaling Thanksgiving dinner.

Watch "Runner" on Hulu now

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