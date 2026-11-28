If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to sign up for Disney+ and Hulu, hop to it! One of the best Black Friday streaming deals is still available, offering a massive saving of over 60% on the popular bundle, but the clock is ticking. The offer ends on November 30, so you’ll need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

You can get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for just $4.99 a month for an entire year. That’s less than $60 for 12 months of streaming, compared to the regular price of over $155. You’ll get access to two huge streaming libraries packed with movies and TV shows. Disney+ is home to Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and classic Disney favorites, while Hulu brings hit dramas, comedies, reality TV, FX favorites and next-day episodes from select network shows. Here's how to claim the Disney+ and Hulu bundle before the deal disappears.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle (12 months/with ads): was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ The Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads gives you access to both streaming services under one subscription. That means you can jump between Marvel blockbusters, Star Wars adventures and Pixar favorites on Disney+, then switch to Hulu for popular dramas, sitcoms, reality shows and FX hits. You'll have to sit through some adverts, but the sheer amount of choice is hard to argue with.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle (12 months/premium): was $21.99 now $14.99 at Disney+ The Premium tier is ideal if you hate having your viewing interrupted by commercial breaks. It costs $14.99 per month, down from $21.99, saving you $7 every month. You also get the added convenience of downloading eligible titles to watch offline, making it a handy option for travel, commutes or those times when your Wi-Fi decides to give up.

Getting your hands on the Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday offer only takes a few minutes. Head to the Disney+ or Hulu website, where you can find the discounted bundle and choose your preferred subscription tier. New and eligible returning customers can then log in or set up an account and enter their payment information to complete the signup. The ad-supported option costs $4.99 per month for 12 months, before automatically reverting to the standard $12.99 monthly rate. If you’d prefer uninterrupted viewing, you can follow the same steps to sign up for the Premium bundle instead.

With streaming prices continuing to climb throughout 2026, and further increases a possibility in 2027, locking in a year of Disney+ and Hulu at a discounted rate makes plenty of sense. Both platforms offer a huge amount to get stuck into, from “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and “The Remarried Empress” on Disney+ to Hulu favorites like “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Lowdown” and “Rivals.” We’ve already seen Disney raise subscription prices this year, so paying just $4.99 a month for both services is a pretty great way to keep your entertainment costs down.

One thing to keep in mind: the $4.99 monthly price is only guaranteed for the first 12 months. If you don’t want to be caught paying the full $12.99 monthly rate afterwards, make a note to cancel your subscription before the promotional period ends. You can always decide whether it’s worth renewing at the regular price closer to the time. Below, you'll find a list of the most anticipated films and shows coming in the rest of 2026 and throughout 2027 on both services to help you decide:

Coming to Disney+

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" – season 3 new episodes

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway" (Dec. 4)

"Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – Episode of Savanaclaw" (Dec. 23)

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" – season 2 (Jan. 13)

"Ahsoka" – season 2 (Jan. 20)

"Oswald" (Feb. 17)

"Secrets of the Bears" (April 22)

"The Hero Awakens" (May 4)

"Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu" (TBA 2027)

"X-Men '97" – season 3 (TBA 2027)

"Daredevil: Born Again" – season 3 (TBA 2027)

"Marvel Zombies: Winter Soldier" (TBA 2027)

"Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea" (TBA 2027)

Coming to Hulu