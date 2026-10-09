The first Round Table saw Richard receive an almost unanimous banishment vote after outing himself as a Traitor, leading to Hannah going from a 50% likelihood of being murdered to an invite into Traitors tower. But with suspicion already mounting on the mathematician, has she calculated the right murder? Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 , episode 4 online from anywhere with a VPN including Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.

'The Celebrity Traitors' 2026 live stream, channels "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 4 lands on Friday, October 9. WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. only)

Watch iPlayer anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Bidding farewell to a character as bold as Richard E. Grant was sad, but predictable, with the group left little choice but to banish the OG Traitor after he announced his position loudly moments after being anointed. But the thespian’s exit left the remaining Traitors with a choice — murder one of only two options, or recruit someone new into the fold.

Maya and James opted to hand Hannah a cloak, however things quickly began to unravel as both her and fellow potential murder victim Jerry both returned at breakfast, leading to a few fingers pointing Hannah’s way as a likely recruitment, particularly that of ‘Miranda Marple,’ who is keep her very correct cards close to her chest.

After successfully surviving the following Round Table by using a bafflingly confusing moment around shields in the trial to further implicate the group’s number one suspect Myha’la, Hannah joined her fellow Traitors that evening to plot the next murder. After much deliberation, it’s Bella, Sebastian and James Blunt who could be for the chop.

The latest victim will be revealed in episode 4 of “The Celebrity Traitors” season 2 as, so read on for how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." online from anywhere in the world.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2, episode 4 FREE online in the U.K.

In the U.K., "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on BBC One and with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.

New episodes go out on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm, with episode 4 arriving on Friday, Oct. 9.

Outside the U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Celebrity Traitors," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).

Exclusive Deal ▶︎ NordVPN deal: 75% Off + 30 days risk-free Boasting super fast speeds, great features, streaming power and industry-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ Get 3 months extra FREE

✅ 75% off the usual price Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 for free with this exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 online.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." will stream on Peacock in the U.S., although a release date is TBC.

British citizen in the United States? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 on Crave. New episodes arrive Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitor from the U.K.? You can still catch your usual free stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia for free on 10Play, simply create a free account to start watching.

New installments land every Wednesday and Thursday, although beware spoilers as viewers Down Under are watching a week behind the U.K..

Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 cast

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Faithful Murdered

Bella Ramsey – Actor Faithful

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster Traitor

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Faithful

Joanne McNally – Comedian Faithful

Joe Lycett – Comedian Faithful

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor Faithful

King Kenny – Content Creator Faithful

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Traitor

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Faithful

Myha’la – Actor Faithful Banished

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Traitor

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Traitor Banished

Rob Beckett – Comedian Faithful

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Faithful

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Faithful

Sharon Rooney – Actor Faithful

More from Tom's Guide