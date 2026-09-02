How to watch 'The Traitors India' season 2 online from anywhere
21 celebrities join Karan Johar for more lies and deception
"The Traitors India" season 2 is all about famous faces as Karan Johar allows chaos to reign at the Circle of Shaq in this Indian spinoff of the popular game show. Catch the finale live on September 3.
Here's how to watch "The Traitors India" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"The Traitors India" season 2 is available on Prime Video in India, running from Thursday, August 13 through to September 3.
• India — Prime Video (free trial)
• Canada — CraveTV
• U.K. — BBC iPlayer (Date TBC)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
While "The Traitors" usually pits everyday folk against one another, there has been a rise in the "Celebrity Traitors" spinoffs around the world, and India has firmly embraced that format.
The likes of Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui entered the game for "The Traitors India" season 2, as well as actress Rhea Chakraborty, reality TV champion Shweta Tiwari, and content creator Abhishek Malhan.
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosts the show, and with a big prize on offer, he's got his hands full trying to keep things running smoothly as those sneaky Traitors take down the Faithful.
If you're ready to see the high-stakes game unfold, read on and find out how to watch "The Traitors India" season 2 online from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch 'The Traitors India' season 2 for free?
As "The Traitors India" season 2 is on Prime Video in India, new users can get a 30-day free Prime trial.
That means you could binge watch "The Traitors India" season 2 for free before you have to start paying (if you're in India that is).
Remember, if you're not in your home country now, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions; we recommend NordVPN, to watch your regular stream from abroad.
Watch 'The Traitors India' from anywhere with a VPN
Traveling and blocked from watching |Traitors India" on your usual streaming services? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.
Tom’s Guide recommends NordVPN for streaming because it offers fast speeds, works across loads of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Traitors India" season 2 from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside India but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select an Indian server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy. Head over to your streaming platform of choice (Prime Video in this case) and watch "The Traitors India".
How to watch 'The Traitors India' in Canada
Canada is actually one of the few regions where you can easily watch "The Traitors India" season 2, with the show airing on CraveTV.
A CraveTV subscription will cost you $9.99 per month, though you may have to deal with ads.
On holiday? Even if you're not in Canada, using NordVPN (75% off) will allow you to access your usual streams.
Can you watch 'The Traitors India' season 2 in the U.K.?
You will be able to watch "The Traitors India" season 2 on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and it will be totally free (all you'll need is a TV Licence and your U.K. postcode).
The only problem is there is no release date for the second season just yet. You can watch season 1 on the streamer, though, along with "Traitors" U.K. and "Celebrity Traitors" (season 2 comes out in Fall 2026).
Not at home? Sign up to NordVPN (75% off) and get around geo-locked content when you're on holiday.
Can you watch 'The Traitors India' season 2 in the U.S.?
There is no broadcast or streaming plan for "The Traitors India" season 2 in the U.S. at this moment in time.
The solution? Try using NordVPN (75% off) to access your usual streaming services while you're traveling to the U.S.
Can you watch 'The Traitors India' season 2 in Australia?
It's the same situation Down Under, with no linear TV release or streaming service availability for "The Traitors India" season 2 (2026) in Australia.
If you're not at home when the show airs, you could try using NordVPN (75% off) to access your usual streams on either Prime in India or Crave in Canada.
'The Traitors India' season 2 trailer
The Traitors India full cast list
- Aaditya Kulshreshth
- Abhishek Malhan
- Ansh Chopra
- Dalip Tahil
- Harman Singha
- Ikka Singh
- Karan Singh Magic
- Krystle D'souza
- Mallika Sherawat
- Munawar Faruqui
- Parul Gulati
- Prish
- Ranveer Brar
- Rhea Chakraborty
- Rida Tharana
- Sahil Salathia
- Shahneel Gill
- Shalini Passi
- Shweta Tiwari
- Soundous Moufakir
- Tanya Puri
What to expect from "The Traitors India" final? Who are the final six players?
"The Traitors India" season 2 reaches its dramatic finale on September 3, with Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Krystle D’Souza, Dalip Tahil, Rida Tharana and Sahil Salathia battling for the prize.
After weeks of alliances, accusations and betrayals, the six remaining contestants face one final test. Krystle D’Souza, the last surviving original Traitor, remains in the game alongside recruited Traitor Rida Tharana, leaving the Innocents with a crucial challenge: identify the deception before it’s too late.
With six players left, the finale (S02E10) promises tense decisions, shifting loyalties and potentially one last shocking betrayal before the Indian Traitors winner is crowned.
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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