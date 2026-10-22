How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' season 2 episode 7 online from anywhere

For a murder that involved boring the victims to death, last week’s installments of “The Celebrity Traitors” ended on a tense note, with Maya and James attempting to get a deadly yawn out of Ross or Jerry. But who will cave first? Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2, episode 7 online from anywhere with a VPN including Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Overview "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 7 lands on Thursday, October 22. WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. only)

Watch iPlayer anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Breakfast brought with it a wave of suspicion as all the contestants walked back through the door. It was clear when the Traitors elected to recruit on a night when there was no shield to cover their actions that the Faithful would clock the new addition immediately, but with Youtuber Kenny settling convincingly into his new role, most eyes fell to Joe, who, in fairness, had set himself up for a fall by loudly begging to be recruited the night before.

At that evening’s Round Table, Joe’s chickens came home to roost, with the group facing a similar decision to the banishment of Richard in that not voting Joe out was too big of a risk to take. Joe was banished with an almost unanimous vote, revealing himself to be a Faithful.

the following day, the Traitors were attempting to murder in plain sight. With Kenny having sprayed poison perfume in the library, it was down to Maya and James to get the unlucky Ross or Jerry to yawn and breathe said poison after they happened to wander into the room. Cue some increasingly theatrical yawns from the Traitorous pair to as yet no reaction. Jerry may seem like she’s due to nod off, but has the ever paranoid Ross clocked the plan?

At the very least the opening of episode 7 should see another Faithful drop, but there’s every chance of another wild accusation from Ross, so read on for how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors” season 2" online from anywhere in the world.

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Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2, episode 7 FREE online in the U.K.

In the U.K., "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on BBC One and with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.

New episodes go out on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm, with episode 7 arriving on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Outside the U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 from abroad

If you are on holiday and want to watch "The Celebrity Traitors," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 online.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." will stream on Peacock in the U.S., although a release date is TBC.

British citizen in the United States? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).

How to watch Celebrity Traitors ANYWHERE in the world - YouTube Watch On

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 on Crave. New episodes arrive Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitor from the U.K.? You can still catch your usual free stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia for free on 10Play, simply create a free account to start watching.

New installments land every Wednesday and Thursday, although beware spoilers as viewers Down Under are watching a week behind the U.K..

Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 cast

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Faithful Murdered

Bella Ramsey – Actor Faithful Murdered

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster Traitor

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Faithful

Joanne McNally – Comedian Faithful

Joe Lycett – Comedian Faithful Banished

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor Faithful Banished

King Kenny – Content Creator Traitor

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Faithful

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Traitor

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Faithful

Myha’la – Actor Faithful Banished

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Traitor Banished

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Traitor Banished

Rob Beckett – Comedian Faithful Murdered

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Faithful

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Faithful

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Faithful

Sharon Rooney – Actor Faithful

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