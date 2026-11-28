Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock from 8.30 am ET/PT on November 28. But which streamers let you watch the floats for free? Here's your options, from best to worst...

First up, the easy way to watch the Macy's 100th parade for free is with Fubo or DirecTV. Both offer 5-day free trials, which is more than enough to watch Macy's Thanksgiving parade.

If you don't fancy messing around with free trials, your cheapest option is Peacock Premium, which is discounted in the Black Friday streaming deals.

Watch Macy's Parade with Fubo FREE trial The parade is show on NBC, which you can stream via US live TV streaming service Fubo. Plans start at $63.99 for the first month but sign up for a 5-day free trial, watch the parade, and then cancel for a cost-free viewing option. Fubo also includes almost every channel you need, including FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and NFL Network.

Peacock Premium: $8.99 (now 30% off)

Peacock Premium carries NBC, meaning you can watch the 100th Macy's Day Parade live! There's no free trial but you can get a cheaper deal on your first three months right now, saving you around 30% off the usual month fee. Cancel anytime. Peacock will also stream a full replay, if you missed it live.

As for Sling, the Sling Blue plan carries NBC in select markets but is pricey. The Black Friday deal is on the Sling Orange day passes is no good as it doesn't include NBC. Sling is one of our favorite streaming services, but if you're only looking for quick access to the 2026 Macy's Parade, we don't recommend it.

Watch your US services from abroad with a VPN

Macy's Day Parade NordVPN deal: 3 Extra Months Free Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 78% off usual price Use Nord to unblock free trials to watch Macy's Day coverage live online with our exclusive deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to stream Macy's Day Parade from abroad.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch Peacock or Fubo, choose 'USA' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or Fubo, sign in, and stream the Macy's Day Parade.

When is Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 airing now? The 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Saturday, November 28 (delayed from Thanksgiving due to stormy weather). Coverage starts at 8.30 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation scheduled for 2 p.m. on NBC.

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