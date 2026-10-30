How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final for FREE from anywhere
Two Traitors remain, and they're meeting almost no resistance
It's five against two in “The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 final, and we're banking on a few more twists in the tale. James Acaster is taking a lot of flak for his confession at the Round Table, but in tapping out he might just have saved his fellow Traitors.
Here's how to watch “The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
Michael Sheen was bang on the money with his suspicions about Maya Jama and King Kenny, but Acaster's big reveal completely drew the heat away from the duo. It would be generous in the extreme to suggest that it was all part of Acaster's masterplan, but sometimes a bit of chaos has unintended consequences.
Whether Sheen perseveres with his lines of inquiry remains to be seen, but strange things tend to happen overnight at Ardross Castle. Claudia Winkleman and the show's producers will almost certainly have their fingers crossed, because this has been one heck of a poor show from the Faithful.
And aside from Maya Jama and King Kenny, it's not been much better from the Traitors. Two of them — Acaster and Richard E. Grant — literally gave themselves away, while the other — Hannah Fry — was caught almost immediately.
If they want to claim a share of the prize fund, James Blunt, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft are going to have to buck up their ideas pronto.
Read on as we explain how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final online from anywhere, starting with free options. Scroll down for the list of finalists.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final for FREE
You can watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final free-of-charge on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. at 8 p.m. GMT on Friday, October 30. It's free with a valid TV license.
Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final on your usual subscription?
You can still tune in live live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is one of the top picks right now:
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Pick up Surfshark today and stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final from anywhere.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is the one we recommend.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge on BBC iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final for free.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final around the world
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final in the U.S.
Peacock is home to "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." in the U.S., but the streamer's plans for S2 are still under wraps at the time of writing. The first season took six weeks to arrive.
For now, Brits visiting the U.S. can catch "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final by using a VPN, such as Surfshark.
Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final in Canada
In Canada, "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." S2 final will be available to stream on Crave from Saturday, October 2.
A subscription starts at CA$11.99/month or CA$119.99/year.
Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your subscriptions even when you're traveling.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final in Australia
"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." is free-to-air on 10Play in Australia.
The network is yet to reveal when the S2 final will air at the time of publication, but we're expecting it to land on Sunday, November 1.
Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.
'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' S2 final — Need to Know
'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 finalists
James Blunt — Singer/Songwriter | Faithful
King Kenny — Content Creator | Traitor
Leigh-Anne Pinnock — Singer/Songwriter | Faithful
Maya Jama — Broadcaster and Entrepreneur | Traitor
Michael Sheen — Actor and Presenter | Faithful
Romesh Ranganathan — Comedian | Faithful
Sebastian Croft — Musician and Actor | Faithful
Amol Rajan — Journalist and Broadcaster | Faithful (Murdered)
Bella Ramsey — Actor | Faithful (Murdered)
James Acaster — Comedian and Podcaster | Traitor (Banished)
Jerry Hall — Model and Actress | Faithful (Banished)
Joanne McNally — Comedian | Faithful (Banished)
Joe Lycett — Comedian | Faithful (Banished)
Julie Hesmondhalgh — Actor | Faithful (Banished)
Miranda Hart — Actor and Author | Faithful (Murdered)
Myha’la — Actor | Faithful (Banished)
Hannah Fry — Broadcaster and Mathematician | Traitor (Banished)
Richard E. Grant — Actor and Author | Traitor (Banished)
Rob Beckett — Comedian | Faithful (Murdered)
Ross Kemp — Actor and Presenter | Faithful (Murdered)
Sharon Rooney — Actor | Faithful (Murdered)
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch "Traitors Ireland" season 2
- I thought "Celebrity Traitors" would be a total flop but I was wrong
- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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