How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors U.K.' season 2 episode 8 online from anywhere
With the Traitors growing stronger, the Faithful are poised to lose a big player
With the Faithful turning on one another just as the Traitors are finally all landing on the same page, things aren’t looking good for the honest players as we approach next week’s endgame. Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2, episode 8 online from anywhere with a VPN including Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.
Despite much theorising and speculation, it turned out the murder in plain sight had gone off without a hitch, as a yawning Ross became a target for James Acaster’s “Am I boring you?”
As the Faithful discovered Ross’ fate, Claudia’s reveal that he’d been offed in public cranked the speculation up to 11 as the frantic Faithful tried to figure the who, what and where’s of the TV hardman’s departure.
With the morning coffee drank, it was time for a very unique mission, in the previously unseen Traitor’s Lair. The task was simple: assemble an individual shield puzzle to earn protection from murder. The catch, however, was that in order to earn the £9500 prize pot, the Traitors had to secretly assemble their own shield using pieces from the others, while the Faithful were blindfolded.
Maya and Kenny made a hash of sneaking around, while James, too scared to even lift his blindfold, was no help whatsoever. In the end, the grand total was four shields, no gold.
At the Round Table, Miranda brought up her suspicion of Joanne after she’d felt the floor move around her while blindfolded during the challenge, and Joanne had been standing to her left (it seemed never to occur to her that the culprit could’ve also been Maya on her right side). She went on to say she’d debunked it, which Joanne rightly pointed out was still bringing it up. As the two comedians accused each other, the group searched for any further evidence on anyone.
Leigh-Anne caught heat, but after Michael suggested in lieu of banishing a Traitor they could banish the least useful Faithful, it was Jerry that left the castle.
Later, in the turret, Maya and Kenny called James out of his lack of action in the task, however his glee at murdering Ross soon won them back around, with the trio plotting a big murder for that night.
The death of Romesh, Sebastian or Miranda is going to send the Faithful reeling, so read on for how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors” season 2" online from anywhere in the world.
Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2, episode 8 FREE online in the U.K.
In the U.K., "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 airs on BBC One and with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.
New episodes go out on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm, with episode 8 arriving on Friday, Oct. 23.
Outside the U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…
Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 from abroad
If you are on holiday and want to watch "The Celebrity Traitors," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.
The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.
3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" S2 online.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in the U.S.
"The Celebrity Traitors U.K." will stream on Peacock in the U.S., although a release date is TBC.
British citizen in the United States? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).
Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada
Canadians can stream "The Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 on Crave. New episodes arrive Fridays and Saturdays.
Visitor from the U.K.? You can still catch your usual free stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia
Aussies can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia for free on 10Play, simply create a free account to start watching.
New installments land every Wednesday and Thursday, although beware spoilers as viewers Down Under are watching a week behind the U.K..
Aussie abroad? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.
'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 cast
Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Faithful Murdered
Bella Ramsey – Actor Faithful Murdered
James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster Traitor
James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Faithful
Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Faithful Banished
Joanne McNally – Comedian Faithful
Joe Lycett – Comedian Faithful Banished
Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor Faithful Banished
King Kenny – Content Creator Traitor
Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Faithful
Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Traitor
Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Faithful
Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Faithful
Myha’la – Actor Faithful Banished
Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Traitor Banished
Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Traitor Banished
Rob Beckett – Comedian Faithful Murdered
Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Faithful
Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Faithful Murdered
Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Faithful
Sharon Rooney – Actor Faithful
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch "Traitors Ireland" season 2
- I thought "Celebrity Traitors" season one would be a total flop but it might be the best season yet
- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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