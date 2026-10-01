How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' season 2 online for *FREE* — stream the companion podcast from anywhere

As "The Celebrity Traitors" returns to U.K. screens for a second season, that also means Ed Gamble will be back with more "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" to dissect every twist and turn.

Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" S2 - free streaming details, release date The first episode of "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 will air on BBC One on Thursday, October 1 at 9:15 p.m. BST. It will also be available on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

James Acaster, Maya Jama, Richard E. Grant, and Bella Ramsey are entering the game for this season of "The Celebrity Traitors", in what promises to be another tantalizing and enthralling edition of the hit gameshow. But, watching the events from Claudia Winkleman's iconic Scottish castle is just not enough.

After every episode of "The Traitors" and its celebrity spin-off, comedian Ed Gamble gathers guests and contestants to discuss what just happened, and it's almost as entertaining as the main show itself. If you're obsessed with the game, checking in with Ed is a must, and he'll be there throughout this exciting celebrity chapter once more.

Ready to review all the backstabbing and deception from the castle? Here's how to watch "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' season 2 for free? "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on BBC One at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 1. You can also listen to the companion podcast on BBC Sounds for free. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' season 2 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" online and on-demand.

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' season 2 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 will be broadcast on BBC One every Thursday and Friday night after episodes of "The Celebrity Traitors" air, with the first episode airing on October 1 at 9:15 p.m. BST.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it on BBC iPlayer or catch up on BBC Sounds, too.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the show is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The series will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

In the U.S., Peacock is delayed-broadcast home to the U.K. versions of "The Traitors", including season 1 of "The Celebrity Traitors", but it does not show the "... Uncloaked" companion show. It's similar in Canada, where CraveTV show the U.K. version of "Celebrity Traitors" but not the companion show. In Australia, you can catch the show on 10Play and Paramount+, but again, there is no companion show coverage Down Under.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked" season 2 from anywhere.

'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' season 2 — all you need to know

'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' season 2 — who is Ed Gamble?

Ed Gamble is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and now, thanks to "The Traitors", a very popular TV personality.

He hosts the "Off the Menu" podcast with James Acaster, who will actually be in the castle this year. Gamble also won season 9 of "Taskmaster" and now hosts the companion podcast for that show, too.

Alongside all of this, Gamble has appeared on "Mock the Week" and was a judge on "Great British Menu".

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 — contestants

Amol Rajan (Journalist & broadcaster)

Bella Ramsey (Actor)

Hannah Fry (Broadcaster & mathematician)

James Acaster (Comedian & presenter)

James Blunt (Singer-songwriter)

Jerry Hall (Model & actress)

Joanne McNally (Stand-up comedian)

Joe Lycett (Comedian & presenter)

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Actress)

King Kenny (Social media personality)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Singer)

Maya Jama (Television presenter)

Michael Sheen (Actor)

Miranda Hart (Actress & comedian)

Myha'la (Actress)

Richard E. Grant (Actor)

Rob Beckett (Comedian & presenter)

Romesh Ranganathan (Comedian & presenter)

Ross Kemp (Actor & television presenter)

Sebastian Croft (Actor & singer-songwriter)

Sharon Rooney (Actress)

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