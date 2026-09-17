How to watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' online — stream the reality competition from anywhere
Alan Cumming assembles 22 everyday people to compete in this dastardly gameshow
"The Traitors: New Blood" is a fresh take on the iconic reality competition (at least for those in the U.S.) as regular folk take the place of celebrities with $250,000 up for grabs.
Here's how to watch "The Traitors: New Blood" from anywhere with a VPN, along with what you need to know if you are travelling and your usual stream is geo-blocked.
"The Traitors: New Blood" airs on NBC on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET with a special two-hour episode (new episodes will then air every Thursday) before landing on Peacock the next day.
• U.S. — NBC / Peacock
• Canada — CTV / Crave
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Alan Cumming normally hosts celebrities, socialites and reality TV alumni in his famous Scottish castle for "The Traitors", but now, just like the versions of the show in the U.K., there will be 22 everyday citizens thrown together into this game of manipulation and deception. You know the deal by now — Faithfuls are trying to find the selected Traitors at roundtable banishments, while the latter can murder the former. Any Traitors left at the end of the show steal all the prize money.
"The Traitors: New Blood" was filmed at Andross Castle, near Inverness in Scotland, as a diverse range of people make allies and enemies, all in the name of winning the $250,000 prize fund at the end of it all. The show will run from mid-September all the way through to the big finale on November 19, and you can watch it all unfold.
Who will win: The Faithfuls or the Traitors? Here's how to watch "The Traitors: New Blood" online, with a potentially free option available, too.
Can I watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' for FREE?
If you watch "The Traitors: New Blood" on NBC you'll be able to enjoy it all for free. NBC is a free-to-air linear TV channel in the U.S., with a TV antenna.
No cable? No problem. You can also sign up to YouTube TV for a 21-day free trial and it'll give you access to the NBC linear channel. However, to keep watching beyond that period you'll have to pay.
Fubo (10 days) and DirecTV Stream (5 days) are more OTT streaming options, with NBC, that offer free trial periods. Again, if you want to see "The Traitors: New Blood" through to the finale, you'd have to pay to keep using the service.
Away from the U.S. right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without getting geo-blocked — we recommend NordVPN.
Watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' from anywhere
Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.
We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Traitors: New Blood".
Using a VPN is simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).
2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.
3. Open your streaming service and start watching.
Watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' in the U.S.
NBC will air "The Traitors: New Blood" every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, starting from September 17.
To watch live via NBC, you'll need a cable package which includes the channel. You could access that via a YouTube TV free 21-day trial, but you'll have to pay after that. Other providers like Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are an option, too.
Peacock will be the streaming home of "The Traitors: New Blood", with the broadcast playing live or on-demand. You can watch live on Peacock if you fork out for the $16.99 Premium Plus plan, or catch it a day later on-demand with a standard package ($12.99 per month).
Only after on-demand viewing? Look at getting a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock is included as one of the perks.
U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.
Watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' in Canada
To watch "The Traitors: New Blood' in Canada you'll need to access CTV.
You can watch CTV content on-demand for free in Canada with ads, but watching live will require a sign-in.
The show will also be on Crave for on-demand viewing a day after its broadcast.
Away while the show airs? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.
Can you watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' in the U.K.?
"The Traitors: New Blood" will not be on any TV channel or streaming service in the U.K.
Past series have appeared on BBC iPlayer a few months after they have aired in the States, so you may have to wait until that happens again.
If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.
Can you watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' in Australia?
There's also no broadcast or streaming release for "The Traitors: New Blood" in Australia at this moment.
Past seasons have been available a few months after U.S. broadcast on free-to-air streaming service 10Play and we would expect something similar to happen again here.
A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.
'The Traitors: New Blood' — need to know
Who are the contestants on 'The Traitors: New Blood'?
Thanks to NBC, we know the names of the 22 contestants:
- Abbey Benjamin
- Abby Lee
- Arisa Thomas
- Ben McDonnell
- Clyde Moser
- Jay Vinnedge
- Joe Vanella
- Katie Fites
- Kim Daily
- Kriste Lewis
- Logan Smith
- Madeline Kostopulos
- Mark Zgoda
- Michael Foote
- Morgan Cook
- Niyyah Hayes
- Shane Beatty
- Sherry Kuehl
- Tomica Adams
- Victor Vollbrechthausen
- Wyatt Gillespie
- Xavier Scruggs
'The Traitors: New Blood' - trailer
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Celebrity Traitors U.K.' season 2 online from anywhere – and 2026 line-up confirmed
- Roku just got the biggest overhaul in over a decade — here's what's new
- How to watch 'The Traitors Ireland' season 2 online for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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