"The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 is back for more betrayal and backstabbing, with new episodes airing Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. UK time on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In the U.K., you can watch "The Celebrity Traitors" U.K. for free on BBC iPlayer with a valid TV Licence. Episodes 1 to 4 are ready to binge right now, and episode 5 drops Thursday, October 15.

Outside the UK? Don't get banished! Here's where to watch "Celebrity Traitors" in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and beyond.

Where to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2

U.K.: BBC One and BBC iPlayer — FREE with a TV Licence

BBC One and BBC iPlayer — FREE with a TV Licence U.S.: Peacock; Season 2 release date to be confirmed

Peacock; Season 2 release date to be confirmed Canada: Crave — season 2 streaming now

Crave — season 2 streaming now Australia: 10 (FREE with ads) and Paramount+

10 (FREE with ads) and Paramount+ New Zealand: ThreeNow — free with ads

The U.K. season premiered on October 1, 2026. There are 10 episodes in total, with the finale scheduled for Friday, October 30.

Where to watch 'Celebrity Traitors' S2 for free

The easiest place to watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 for free* is on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

You can watch episodes live as they air or catch up whenever you like, provided you have a TV licence.

Here's how to watch 'Celebrity Traitors' for free:

1. Open BBC iPlayer on your TV, phone, tablet or web browser.

2. Sign in with your BBC account, or create one for free.

3. Search for "The Celebrity Traitors".

4. Select season 2 and choose your episode.

*BBC iPlayer doesn't require a paid streaming subscription, but you must be covered by a valid U.K. TV Licence, even when watching on demand.

When is the next episode of 'The Celebrity Traitors'?

New episodes air at 8 p.m. UK time every Thursday and Friday.

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episode 5 airs Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Episode 6 follows on Friday, October 16.

Here are the remaining "Celeb Traitors" U.K. broadcast dates:

Episode 4 : Friday, October 9

Friday, October 9 Episode 5: Thursday, October 15

Thursday, October 15 Episode 6: Friday, October 16

Friday, October 16 Episode 7: Thursday, October 22

Thursday, October 22 Episode 8: Friday, October 23

Friday, October 23 Episode 9: Thursday, October 29

Thursday, October 29 Episode 10 (finale): Friday, October 30

All episodes are scheduled for 8 p.m. UK time. The U.K. changes from BST to GMT on October 25, so overseas viewers should check their local time difference to avoid missing the latest murder.

Watch 'Celebrity Traitors' 2026 from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is restricted to viewers in the UK because of broadcasting rights.

If you're traveling outside the country , you might use a VPN when travelling to access your usual services, but you should check the streaming provider's terms.

, you might use a VPN when travelling to access your usual services, but you should check the streaming provider's terms. A VPN doesn't remove the requirement for a valid UK TV Licence.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Pick a VPN. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN (try 30 days) is our top choice (beware cheaper options that are useless for streaming purposes).

2. Choose your location in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Celebrity Traitors" 2026 as if you were back at home.

Where to watch 'Celebrity Traitors' around the world

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 in the US

Peacock is the US streaming home of "The Celebrity Traitors" U.K., but season 2 doesn't yet have a confirmed US release date.

You can already stream the complete first season on Peacock with a subscription.

The second season is expected to arrive later, but Peacock currently lists only season 1. We'll update this guide when the season 2 release date is announced.

Where to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 on Crave.

The new season premiered on the streaming service on October 2, 2026, one day after its UK debut.

You'll need a Crave subscription to stream the show. Crave with Ads will set you back $11.99 – visit Crave and search for "Celebrity Traitors UK" to find all four available episodes.

Where to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 in Australia

Good news for Australian viewers: The Celebrity Traitors season 2 is available on 10.com.au for free with ads. We checked and 10 has all four of the latest episodes.

You can also watch new "Celeb Traitors" U.K. with a subscription to Paramount+. However, episode availability varies here – when we checked on Oct. 14, Paramount Australia only had 3 of the first 4 episodes to stream.

So unless you're desperate to ad-free, we suggest watching all four episodes for free on 10.

Away from Australia? Don't forget you can use a good VPN to access 10 from anywhere, when traveling abroad. We use NordVPN since it's super-reliable.

Watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' 2026 in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can stream "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 on ThreeNow with ads.

The service lists both seasons of the UK celebrity series.

Head to ThreeNow to check which season 2 episodes are currently available.

How to watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' U.K. in India

It seems Indian fans are still waiting for their invitation to the castle; "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 is not currently available to stream in India, and there's no confirmed local release date. Boo!

The British franchise airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., but BBC iPlayer is restricted to UK viewers... or, Brits abroad with a this VPN.

On a more positive note, viewers in India can watch "The Traitors India" season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, hosted by Karan Johar. It's a local version of the hit reality show, with plenty of its own backstabbing and betrayal.

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2: Your questions answered

Who is in 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2?

Claudia Winkleman returns to host The Celebrity Traitors season 2, bringing another group of famous faces to a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

This year's contestants include Bella Ramsey, Michael Sheen, Richard E. Grant, Miranda Hart, James Acaster, Maya Jama, Ross Kemp and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

As always, some players are secretly chosen as Traitors, while the Faithful must work out who is lying.

The celebrities compete for a prize of up to £100,000 for charity.

(Image credit: BBC)

Where is 'The Celebrity Traitors' U.K. free to watch? Yes. The Celebrity Traitors season 2 is free to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK if you have a valid TV Licence. In Australia, it's available free with ads on the Channel 10 streaming platform.

Is 'The Celebrity Traitors' on Netflix? No. In the UK, season 2 is available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, not Netflix. International streaming rights differ by country. There's plenty of other things on Netflix – check out our Netflix top 10 shows.

Is 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 on Peacock yet? Sadly not. Peacock streams The Celebrity Traitors U.K. season 1 in the U.S. – but season 2 has not yet been added, and its release date is still to be confirmed. Our "Traitors" experts here at Tom's Guide predict that it will land on Peacock in November – potentially as soon as November 13, shortly after the U.K. airs the finale on Oct. 30. Currently, you can only watch season 1 (2025) on Peacock. Nice. But trust us when we say: season 2 is a far better watch and well worth waiting for.

What time is 'The Celebrity Traitors' on tonight? New episodes usually air Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. UK time on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. That's 3 p.m . ET or 12 p.m. PT for fans in the USA.

How many episodes are in 'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2? There are 10 episodes comprising "The Celebrity Traitors" series 2. The finale is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2026 in the UK and Australia (no U.S. release date yet).

When can I watch the final? October 30 is locked in as the official broadcast date for "The Celebrity Traitors" U.K. season 2 final. Episode 10 will crown the season 2 winner and is expected to draw more than 12 million viewers on the night.

Can I watch 'The Celebrity Traitors' on my phone? Yes. UK viewers can use the BBC iPlayer app (iOS/.Android) on supported iPhone and Android devices. Open the BBC iPlayer app, sign in, search for "The Celebrity Traitors" and select an episode (seasons 1 & 2 available now).

'Celebrity Traitors' cast 2026

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster known for presenting "University Challenge" and BBC Radio 4's "Today" programme.

Bella Ramsey – Actor best known for their roles in "Game of Thrones" and as Ellie in the post-apocalyptic drama series "The Last of Us".

James Acaster – Comedian who currently hosts his podcast "Off Menu" alongside "The Traitors: Uncloaked" presenter Ed Gamble.

James Blunt – Brit award winning singer who spends his free time taking on internet trolls with light humour.

Jerry Hall – American Model and Actress, and former long term partner of "The Rolling Stones" singer Mick Jagger.

Joanne McNally – Irish Comedian McNally co-hosts a podcast called "My Therapist Ghosted Me" with Vogue Williams.

Joe Lycett – Comedian known for his wit, activism and public stunts.

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Multi-award winning actor who starred in "Mr Bates vs The Post Office".

King Kenny – YouTuber and professional boxer.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Former Little Mix singer turned solo artist.

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and the current host of the UK version of "Love Island".

Michael Sheen – Welsh Actor and Presenter, known particularly for his portrayals of real-life figures like Tony Blair and David Frost.

Miranda Hart – Actor of stage and screen who wrote and starred in the sitcom "Miranda".

Myha'la – American actor known for her role as Harper Stern in the hit series "Industry".

Professor Hannah Fry – British mathematician, author and broadcaster.

Richard E. Grant – Academy award nominated actor who recently starred in the movie "Saltburn".

Rob Beckett – Comedian who frequently appears on "A League of Their Own" and presents a show with fellow comedian Romesh Ranganathan called Rob and Romesh Vs.

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian who presents his own podcast as well as the TV show Rob and Romesh Vs, alongside fellow "Celebrity Traitors" star Rob Beckett

Ross Kemp – Actor best known for his role as Grant Mitchell in British soap "Eastenders":

Sebastian Croft – "Heartstopper" actor and musician.

Sharon Rooney – Scottish actor whose breakthrough role as Rae Earl in "My Mad Fat Diary" earned her critical acclaim.

🚨 The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 FIRST LOOK 👀 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

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