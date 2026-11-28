The Princess of Wales, AKA Kate Middleton, has opened up like never before to share the details of her cancer diagnosis in this special documentary.

Here's how to watch "Heal" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Heal" — free streaming details, release date "Heal" will air on BBC One on Sunday, November 29 at 6:40 p.m. GMT. It is available on BBC iPlayer to stream, too.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere — use NordVPN

The BBC have got the privilege of sharing this story first, but given the wide appeal of the Royal Family, the doc will also get a broadcast in the United States and in Australia, too.

In the 35-minute documentary, Kate Middleton reveals how she felt upon learning of her diagnosis, and how she managed to overcome this and find solace in other people, various activities, and in nature.

This deeply personal short film is all focused around the Princess of Wales deciding to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge while battling cancer, as she climbs the highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Ready to join Kate on her journey? Here's how to watch "Heal" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Heal' for free? "Heal" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer from 12pm GMT on Sunday, November 29. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. You can also watch the show on the free-to-air U.K. channel BBC One on Sunday, November 29 at 6:40 p.m. GMT. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "Heal" with NordVPN (try risk-free)

How to watch 'Heal' from anywhere

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Heal" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Heal' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Heal" will be broadcast on linear TV in the U.K. on BBC One. The doc airs on Sunday, November 29 at 6:40 p.m. GMT. It will air again on BBC Two on Sunday, December 6 at 4:30 a.m. GMT.

You can also catch the documentary through BBC iPlayer from Sunday, November 29.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch 'Heal' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those hoping to watch the documentary in America will be able to catch it on NBC on Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

It will also air on Bravo later that night at 11:30 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock a day later, from Tuesday, December 1. Peacock is discounted to $2.99 a month in the Black Friday sales.

If you don't have cable, you can still watch NBC and Bravo by signing up for a free-trial of Fubo which carries the two channels.

On the move? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're away from home so you can watch "Heal" from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Heal' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You'll have to wait a short while to catch the Princess Kate documentary if you live in Canada. It premieres there on Monday, December 7 on CTV at 10 p.m. ET and will stream on Crave.

Visiting Canada? NordVPN can unlock your usual UK stream if you're away from home, so you can watch "Heal" from anywhere.

Where to watch 'Heal' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's not so long to wait in Australia, with viewers Down Under able to watch the doc on December 1 via Channel Nine and 9Now at 7:30 p.m. AEDT.

Travelling around? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're away from home so you can watch "Heal" from anywhere.

'Heal' — all you need to know

'Heal' cast and crew

Kate Middleton

Kirsty Young - presenter

Will Warr - editor/cinematographer

Benji Jackson - director

'Heal' trailer

HEAL from The Princess of Wales | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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