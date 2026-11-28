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Black Friday streaming deals LIVE 10+ discounts from $0.99 you can still get today on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+ and more
Black Friday streaming discounts aren't over yet
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. FAQ
4. Latest Updates
Black Friday is over for another year, but there's still time left to save on the best streaming services. Some of the best Black Friday streaming deals are sticking around through the weekend, but they won't stay live much longer.
My favorite deal you can still get is the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month. That's a full year of two great streaming platforms at more than 50% off. Other excellent seasonal offers include HBO Max for $5.49/month, Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month, Apple TV for $6.99/month, and Prime Video add-on deals starting at $0.99/month.
I've been covering Black Friday streaming deals for more than five years, and I'm here to highlight all the biggest discounts and savings you can still get now. Now is the best time of the year to boost your entertainment options.
Quick Links
- Disney+ and Hulu: $4.99/month
- HBO Max: $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: $6.99/month
- Paramount+ Premium: $2.99/month
- Peacock from $2.99/month
- Prime Video channels from $0.99/month
- Starz: $11.99/year
- Fubo: Up to $30 off your first month
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle was already worth the full price of $12.99, but now that it's almost 60% off for Black Friday at $4.99/month, it's an absolute steal. For that price, you get two streaming platforms that pair together perfectly. Disney+ is a vault of beloved content, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, while Hulu has plenty for older viewers with an extensive lineup of TV shows and movies. Even better, you can lock in this discounted price for an entire year now. Offer ends Nov. 30.
Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99
Prime Video add-on subscriptions are a cheap way to build out your streaming library, and it's all conveniently available directly within Amazon's platform. Deals start from just $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever you're in the mood to watch, you'll almost certainly find a Prime Video subscription to scratch that itch.
Unfortunately, Apple TV is just as great as everyone says it is, but that price tag ain't always easy to recommend to folks. Now that it's 50% off for six months for Black Friday, it softens the sting a bit. This often-overlooked platform goes toe-to-toe with the biggest names for high-quality original TV shows, home to buzzworthy series like "Severance," "Shrinking," "Slow Horses," and, of course, "Ted Lasso." Offer runs through Nov. 30.
Paramount+ has slashed the price on all its tiers to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, plus your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" that just kicked off to live sports like NFL and Champions League soccer. Granted, this offer is only valid for two months, which is stingy compared to other deals. Offer ends Nov. 30.
Peacock skipped the holiday sales last year, but it's back with a Black Friday deal for 2026. The cheapest Select tier is marked down to just $2.99, but I'd urge you to go for the Premium tier instead. It nabs you full access to Peacock's library of shows, movies, live sports, originals, and more. At $8.99, this isn't the lowest-cost Black Friday deal you'll see today, but it's a decent saving on a solid streamer. Offer ends Nov. 30.
Starz is offering a full year of streaming for just $11.99, a huge drop from the usual $69.99. That's a massive saving of $58, or around 83% off! You'll pay less than $1 a month for 12 months of hit original series, blockbuster movies and plenty of binge-worthy entertainment. It's an especially good deal for Black Friday, so I'd jump on it while you can.
HBO Max is our top-rated streaming service, and this Black Friday deal makes it even easier to recommend with 50% off for an entire year. Honestly, you won't find a better library of prestige TV, blockbuster movies and must-watch originals. After all, it's not just TV; it's HBO! You can grab this discount through Prime Video, and signing up now means you'll be ready for the debut of HBO's new "Harry Potter" series in December. Just don't wait too long: this offer expires Nov. 30.
AMC+ might not be the biggest streaming service out there, but it's well worth a spot in your entertainment lineup. If you're a fan of "The Walking Dead," you'll find the entire zombie saga here, along with a solid selection of movies to explore. Right now, you can add AMC+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $2.75 a month, a huge discount from its regular $10.99 price. It's an easy deal to overlook, but I'd say it's worth a closer look. If you don't mind ads, the ad-supported version is $1.99 for two months.
Black Friday streaming deals FAQ
What are the best Black Friday streaming deals?
There are some seriously good discounts this year. Among our top picks are the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99/month (down from $11.99), HBO Max Basic for $5.49/month (down from $10.99), Apple TV for $6.99/month (down from $14.99) and Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month (down from $13.99). You can also find Prime Video add-on subscriptions starting at just $0.99/month. Check our Editor's Choice picks above for the deals we'd recommend grabbing first.
What is the cheapest Black Friday streaming deal?
If you're looking for the lowest price, Prime Video Channels has add-on subscriptions starting at just $0.99/month. Frndly TV is also offering a subscription for $0.99/month, down from $12.99. Just remember that the cheapest option isn't necessarily the best value, so check what's included and how long the promotional price lasts.
Which Black Friday streaming deals are ad-free?
Not all discounted subscriptions include ad-free viewing. Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month is one of the standout ad-free offers, while Apple TV's $6.99/month deal also includes ad-free streaming. If commercials are a dealbreaker, pay attention to the plan name before you subscribe.
How long will Black Friday streaming deals last?
Most Black Friday streaming promotions are expected to run through Cyber Monday, November 30, with many likely to disappear on Tuesday, December 1. However, individual services set their own deadlines, and some deals may expire earlier. For example, Peacock's current promotional pricing is listed through November 30. I'd recommend signing up sooner rather than assuming a deal will stick around.
Can I get Black Friday streaming deals if I'm already a subscriber?
It depends on the service and the specific promotion. Some streaming discounts may be limited to new or returning subscribers, while others are available through third-party channels such as Prime Video. Check the offer's eligibility terms before signing up, and remember that subscribing through a different platform may require managing or canceling your existing subscription separately.
LIVE: Latest Updates
MGM+ drops to $1.99 in the Prime Video add-on deal!
MGM+ is now just $1.99 a month for 2 months via Prime Video, there's plenty to watch on the platform including the year's best sci-fi adventure, "Project Hail Mary"
- MGM+ (via Prime Video): $1.99/month (was $7.99)
All the anime you can stream for $3.99!
Anime fans rejoice! Crunchyroll has dropped to $3.99 (was $9.99) in this epic deal on the "Fan" tier. This discount is also great for anybody wanting to explore the world of anime for the first time. Crunchyroll is a streaming service dedicated to the genre. As a bit of a novice myself, I think it's time I subscribed and started streaming...
- Crunchyroll Fan: now $3.99/month (was $9.99)
Stream 'The Eras Tour' and the Taylor Swift doc on Disney+!
My Spotify playlist just took a turn into Swift town, which reminded me that you can watch the pro-filmed "The Eras Tour" movie on Disney+, alongside the behind-the-scenes doc "The End of an Era". Disney+ is just $4.99 bundled with Hulu today!
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
One very big streaming bundle for just $5.49!
If you want more streaming options than ever, check out this MGM+, AMC+ and Starz bundle via Prime Video. My advice is to watch From first, you won't regret it.
- MGM+/AMC+/Starz (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $21.99)
Was there a Netflix deal on Black Friday?
Fear not if you're worried you missed a Netflix deal on Black Friday, as per usual, the world's biggest streaming service skipped out on the seasonal shopping event, and didn't offer any form of discounts. Maybe Cyber Monday will change things? But don't get your hopes up, Netflix deals are extraordinarily rare.
All of 'Succession' is streaming on HBO Max!
"Succession" is one of the best TV shows ever made, and you can watch all 4 seasons on HBO Max now, even better, the streamer is just $5.49/month for a year, don't sleep on this Black Friday deal as it's set to end on Monday (Nov. 30).
- HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
The best Christmas movie ever is streaming on Paramount+
"It's a Wonderful Life" is the best Christmas movie ever made, and I will be taking no questions at this time. It's the movie to watch on Paramount+ movie weekend, it's guaranteed to boost your mood. The streaming service is just $2.99 for Black Friday.
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
Watch 'The Hunger Games' saga over on Hulu!
"Sunrise on the Reaping" is the movie to see in theaters right now, but if you want to dive into the previous "Hunger Games" flicks first, then head over to Hulu, as the five previous movies are streaming now. These films alone are worth your $4.99/month.
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
Peacock is the streaming home of 'The Traitors'!
I'm not typically much of a reality TV watcher, but I love "The Traitors." You can stream tons of "Traitors" over on Peacock, including the latest season of "Celebrity Traitors U.K.". For my money, the U.K. version is even better than the U.S. one!
- Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)
- Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)
Speaking of overlooked shows, this Apple TV original is a hoot!
"Schmigadoon!" is a ridiculous comedy about a New York couple who get trapped in a small-town which lives everyday like it's a classic musical, and they can't leave until they find "true love." It's a hilarious premise, both seasons are streaming over on Apple TV.
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
HBO Max at 50% off is my excuse to watch this 'Thrones' show I missed!
I'll admit to missing the boat on "Game of Thrones" spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which is something I clearly need to correct. I'll be doing just that over the holiday season thanks to this HBO Max deal. The streaming service is 50% off.
- HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
Time for some 'Doomsday' prepping with Disney+!
"Avengers: Doomsday" is almost here (I've got my tickets booked!), and you can catch up on, or rewatch, the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga over on Disney+, which makes this $4.99 Disney+/Hulu bundle time extremely well timed.
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
Black Friday streaming deals aren't finished yet!
Black Friday has concluded, but you can still save across many of our top-rated streaming services. The clock is ticking, but I'm here to bring you the deals you can still get today (Saturday, November 28). Just don't delay much longer, as the best streaming platform deals and discounts won't stick around too much longer.
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