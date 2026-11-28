Black Friday is over for another year, but there's still time left to save on the best streaming services. Some of the best Black Friday streaming deals are sticking around through the weekend, but they won't stay live much longer.

My favorite deal you can still get is the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month. That's a full year of two great streaming platforms at more than 50% off. Other excellent seasonal offers include HBO Max for $5.49/month, Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month, Apple TV for $6.99/month, and Prime Video add-on deals starting at $0.99/month.

I've been covering Black Friday streaming deals for more than five years, and I'm here to highlight all the biggest discounts and savings you can still get now. Now is the best time of the year to boost your entertainment options.

Editor's Choice Streaming Deals

12 MONTHS! Save 62% Disney + / Hulu bundle: was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ The Disney+ and Hulu bundle was already worth the full price of $12.99, but now that it's almost 60% off for Black Friday at $4.99/month, it's an absolute steal. For that price, you get two streaming platforms that pair together perfectly. Disney+ is a vault of beloved content, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, while Hulu has plenty for older viewers with an extensive lineup of TV shows and movies. Even better, you can lock in this discounted price for an entire year now. Offer ends Nov. 30.

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99

Prime Video add-on subscriptions are a cheap way to build out your streaming library, and it's all conveniently available directly within Amazon's platform. Deals start from just $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever you're in the mood to watch, you'll almost certainly find a Prime Video subscription to scratch that itch.

Save 53% Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Unfortunately, Apple TV is just as great as everyone says it is, but that price tag ain't always easy to recommend to folks. Now that it's 50% off for six months for Black Friday, it softens the sting a bit. This often-overlooked platform goes toe-to-toe with the biggest names for high-quality original TV shows, home to buzzworthy series like "Severance," "Shrinking," "Slow Horses," and, of course, "Ted Lasso." Offer runs through Nov. 30.

Save 79% Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ has slashed the price on all its tiers to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, plus your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" that just kicked off to live sports like NFL and Champions League soccer. Granted, this offer is only valid for two months, which is stingy compared to other deals. Offer ends Nov. 30.

Save 31% Peacock Premium: was $12.99 now $8.99 at Peacock TV Peacock skipped the holiday sales last year, but it's back with a Black Friday deal for 2026. The cheapest Select tier is marked down to just $2.99, but I'd urge you to go for the Premium tier instead. It nabs you full access to Peacock's library of shows, movies, live sports, originals, and more. At $8.99, this isn't the lowest-cost Black Friday deal you'll see today, but it's a decent saving on a solid streamer. Offer ends Nov. 30.

Save $58 Starz (yearly): was $69.99 now $11.99 at starz.com Starz is offering a full year of streaming for just $11.99, a huge drop from the usual $69.99. That's a massive saving of $58, or around 83% off! You'll pay less than $1 a month for 12 months of hit original series, blockbuster movies and plenty of binge-worthy entertainment. It's an especially good deal for Black Friday, so I'd jump on it while you can.

12 MONTHS! Save 50% HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): was $10.99 now $5.49 at Amazon HBO Max is our top-rated streaming service, and this Black Friday deal makes it even easier to recommend with 50% off for an entire year. Honestly, you won't find a better library of prestige TV, blockbuster movies and must-watch originals. After all, it's not just TV; it's HBO! You can grab this discount through Prime Video, and signing up now means you'll be ready for the debut of HBO's new "Harry Potter" series in December. Just don't wait too long: this offer expires Nov. 30.

Save 75% AMC+ (via Prime Video): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon AMC+ might not be the biggest streaming service out there, but it's well worth a spot in your entertainment lineup. If you're a fan of "The Walking Dead," you'll find the entire zombie saga here, along with a solid selection of movies to explore. Right now, you can add AMC+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $2.75 a month, a huge discount from its regular $10.99 price. It's an easy deal to overlook, but I'd say it's worth a closer look. If you don't mind ads, the ad-supported version is $1.99 for two months.

Black Friday streaming deals FAQ

What are the best Black Friday streaming deals?

There are some seriously good discounts this year. Among our top picks are the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99/month (down from $11.99), HBO Max Basic for $5.49/month (down from $10.99), Apple TV for $6.99/month (down from $14.99) and Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month (down from $13.99). You can also find Prime Video add-on subscriptions starting at just $0.99/month. Check our Editor's Choice picks above for the deals we'd recommend grabbing first.

What is the cheapest Black Friday streaming deal?

If you're looking for the lowest price, Prime Video Channels has add-on subscriptions starting at just $0.99/month. Frndly TV is also offering a subscription for $0.99/month, down from $12.99. Just remember that the cheapest option isn't necessarily the best value, so check what's included and how long the promotional price lasts.

Which Black Friday streaming deals are ad-free?

Not all discounted subscriptions include ad-free viewing. Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month is one of the standout ad-free offers, while Apple TV's $6.99/month deal also includes ad-free streaming. If commercials are a dealbreaker, pay attention to the plan name before you subscribe.

How long will Black Friday streaming deals last?

Most Black Friday streaming promotions are expected to run through Cyber Monday, November 30, with many likely to disappear on Tuesday, December 1. However, individual services set their own deadlines, and some deals may expire earlier. For example, Peacock's current promotional pricing is listed through November 30. I'd recommend signing up sooner rather than assuming a deal will stick around.

Can I get Black Friday streaming deals if I'm already a subscriber?

It depends on the service and the specific promotion. Some streaming discounts may be limited to new or returning subscribers, while others are available through third-party channels such as Prime Video. Check the offer's eligibility terms before signing up, and remember that subscribing through a different platform may require managing or canceling your existing subscription separately.