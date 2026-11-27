How to watch 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 online with a free trial
Anthony Anderson hosts a star-studded celebration of R&B 'n' soul live from Chicago
You can watch the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 on BET and CBS in the U.S. on Friday, November 27. Returning to Chicago – the birthplace of "Soul Train" – this year's ceremony sees actor and comedian Anthony Anderson take hosting duties, with Chaka Khan and Dolly Parton among the honorees.
Here's how to watch "Soul Train Awards" online and with a FREE trial – from anywhere with a VPN.
You can watch the 2026 "'Soul Train Awards" from 8 p.m. ET/PT / 7 p.m. CT on Friday, November 27.
• WATCH FREE — Philo free trial (U.S. only)
• U.S. — CBS / Paramount+ Premium ($2.99 deal)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
After a three-year hiatus, the "Soul Train Awards" is back with a revamped format that celebrates both the pioneers of soul music and the emerging artists shaping the genre's future.
Chaka Khan will receive the Classic Soul Honor, while El DeBarge will pay tribute to the late Freddie Jackson, the Harlem funk 'n' soul legend behind "You Are My Lady". There's also a tribute to Dolly Parton and a special edition of the musical cypher featuring Erykah Badu, CeeLo Green, Avery Wilson, and Rapsody.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 online, including how to stream the full ceremony with a free trial.
Watch 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 with a FREE trial
Watch "Soul Train Awards" via Philo FREE trial.
With no-hassle setup, no account needed, no hidden fees, and a 7-day free trial of the service as a whole, it couldn't be easier to watch the "Soul Train Awards" live stream from 8 p.m. ET/PT / 7 p.m. CT.
Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to use your Philo free trial from anywhere
Watch ''Soul Train Awards' from anywhere
Just because Philo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Soul Train Awards" if you're abroad. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the film from wherever you go.
We've tested many different VPNs and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. Tom's Guide readers can get an exclusive 75% off deal below...
Get 78% off NordVPN with this deal
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's unblocks almost any streaming service and it's fast.
Try Nord risk-free for 30 days now and see how it performs.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. or Europe and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Stream. Head to Philo or your platform of choice and stream "Soul Train Awards" free online safely and securely.
How to watch 'Soul Train Awards' online in U.S.
In the U.S., the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 airs on CBS and BET on Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The ceremony will also be shown on BET Her, VH1, MTV2 and Logo, so there are plenty of options for those with a cable subscription.
Cut the cord? We'd recommend Philo (7-day free trial). Its Essential package costs $25/month and includes more than 70 live TV channels.
Alternatively, Paramount Plus Premium includes access to your local CBS station. The service usually costs $13.99/month, but a Black Friday deal currently brings that down to just $2.99/month for your first two months.
There's also Fubo, which carries local CBS stations in supported markets and offers eligible new customers a free trial
Remember, Americans abroad can catch the film from anywhere by using a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 stream in Canada
There's no confirmed Canadian streaming home for the "Soul Train Awards" 2026.
Some Canadian TV packages carry CBS affiliates, however, so it's worth checking your local TV listings ahead of the ceremony.
From the U.S. but stuck in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual North American streaming services when overseas.
How to watch 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 in Australia
It's a similar story Down Under, where no Australian broadcaster has been confirmed for the 2026 "Soul Train Awards" live streams.
If you're visiting Australia from the U.S., this VPN will help you access your usual American streaming services, depending on the provider's restrictions.
Can I watch 'Soul Train Awards' live stream in U.K.?
Unfortunately, there's no confirmed U.K. broadcaster for the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 at the time of writing.
While streaming service 5 has previously shown BET programming, there's no confirmed release date for this year's "Soul Train" ceremony.
Visiting the U.K. currently? Use NordVPN (SAVE 78%) to unblock Philo and watch "Soul Train Awards" live streams in the U.K or anywhere in the world!
Who is performing at the ‘Soul Train Awards’ 2026?
- Chaka Khan
- Durand Bernarr
- Elmiene
- El DeBarge
- Erykah Badu
- CeeLo Green
- Avery Wilson
- Dave Hollister
- Rapsody
What time does the ‘Soul Train Awards’ 2026 start?
- U.S.: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, November 27
- U.K.: 1 a.m. GMT on Saturday, November 28
- Australia: 12 p.m. AEDT on Saturday, November 28
- India: 6.30 a.m. IST on Saturday, November 28
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Calvin Harris: Live from Scotland' online for free
- The best VPN service
- How to watch Sidelined 3: Endgame online for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, TechRadar, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Auto Trader and many more. His specialities include mobile technology, electric cars, and video streaming. He is a huge Formula 1 fan and his favourite circuit is Silverstone, where you'll find him cheering on the McLaren of Lando Norris.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.