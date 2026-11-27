You can watch the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 on BET and CBS in the U.S. on Friday, November 27. Returning to Chicago – the birthplace of "Soul Train" – this year's ceremony sees actor and comedian Anthony Anderson take hosting duties, with Chaka Khan and Dolly Parton among the honorees.

Here's how to watch "Soul Train Awards" online and with a FREE trial – from anywhere with a VPN.

After a three-year hiatus, the "Soul Train Awards" is back with a revamped format that celebrates both the pioneers of soul music and the emerging artists shaping the genre's future.

Chaka Khan will receive the Classic Soul Honor, while El DeBarge will pay tribute to the late Freddie Jackson, the Harlem funk 'n' soul legend behind "You Are My Lady". There's also a tribute to Dolly Parton and a special edition of the musical cypher featuring Erykah Badu, CeeLo Green, Avery Wilson, and Rapsody.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 online, including how to stream the full ceremony with a free trial.

Watch 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 with a FREE trial

Watch "Soul Train Awards" via Philo FREE trial. With no-hassle setup, no account needed, no hidden fees, and a 7-day free trial of the service as a whole, it couldn't be easier to watch the "Soul Train Awards" live stream from 8 p.m. ET/PT / 7 p.m. CT. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to use your Philo free trial from anywhere

Watch ''Soul Train Awards' from anywhere

Just because Philo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Soul Train Awards" if you're abroad. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the film from wherever you go.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. or Europe and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Stream. Head to Philo or your platform of choice and stream "Soul Train Awards" free online safely and securely.

How to watch 'Soul Train Awards' online in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 airs on CBS and BET on Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The ceremony will also be shown on BET Her, VH1, MTV2 and Logo, so there are plenty of options for those with a cable subscription.

Cut the cord? We'd recommend Philo (7-day free trial). Its Essential package costs $25/month and includes more than 70 live TV channels.

Alternatively, Paramount Plus Premium includes access to your local CBS station. The service usually costs $13.99/month, but a Black Friday deal currently brings that down to just $2.99/month for your first two months.

There's also Fubo, which carries local CBS stations in supported markets and offers eligible new customers a free trial

Remember, Americans abroad can catch the film from anywhere by using a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no confirmed Canadian streaming home for the "Soul Train Awards" 2026.

Some Canadian TV packages carry CBS affiliates, however, so it's worth checking your local TV listings ahead of the ceremony.

From the U.S. but stuck in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual North American streaming services when overseas.

How to watch 'Soul Train Awards' 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar story Down Under, where no Australian broadcaster has been confirmed for the 2026 "Soul Train Awards" live streams.

If you're visiting Australia from the U.S., this VPN will help you access your usual American streaming services, depending on the provider's restrictions.

Can I watch 'Soul Train Awards' live stream in U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no confirmed U.K. broadcaster for the "Soul Train Awards" 2026 at the time of writing.

While streaming service 5 has previously shown BET programming, there's no confirmed release date for this year's "Soul Train" ceremony.

Visiting the U.K. currently? Use NordVPN (SAVE 78%) to unblock Philo and watch "Soul Train Awards" live streams in the U.K or anywhere in the world!

Who is performing at the ‘Soul Train Awards’ 2026?

Chaka Khan

Durand Bernarr

Elmiene

El DeBarge

Erykah Badu

CeeLo Green

Avery Wilson

Dave Hollister

Rapsody

What time does the ‘Soul Train Awards’ 2026 start?

U.S.: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, November 27

8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, November 27 U.K.: 1 a.m. GMT on Saturday, November 28

1 a.m. GMT on Saturday, November 28 Australia: 12 p.m. AEDT on Saturday, November 28

12 p.m. AEDT on Saturday, November 28 India: 6.30 a.m. IST on Saturday, November 28

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