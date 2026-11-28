At some point, anime became cool. I don't know when it happened, but somewhere, sometime down the line, what used to get me beaten up in the schoolyard has become the thing of the moment — and Crunchyroll's proliferation is right at the core.

The subscription service is chock full of great anime, from Dragon Ball to Attack on Titan and everything in between. It's a great time to join too, with some of the best Black Friday streaming deals. At the moment, you can get 6 months of streaming for $5.99 — that's about half price.

But it's not an anime that I'd wager is the best thing on the platform.

No no.

It's a puppet show.

Crunchyroll (Mega Fan): was $13.99 now $5.99 at Crunchyroll This deal works out to be about half price — usually, you'll pay $13.99/month for the Mega Fan tier. Alongside its full anime library, this tier gives you access to Crunchyroll's merch store, free shipping on some orders from said store, and access to the Crunchyroll game vault. All the tiers are reduced, although this is the best bang for your buck. Once the 6 months are up, you'll pay full price, though, so keep that in mind.

Thunderbolt Fantasy is the best thing you've never seen

Thunderbolt Fantasy 東離劍遊紀- Episode 1 Scene 1 - YouTube Watch On

Yeah, man, now we're talking. There's genuinely nothing like Thunderbolt Fantasy. I think the closest you could get would be something like Captain Scarlet or Thunderbirds, but you'd be totally underselling the ridiculous brilliance of TF's glove puppetry.

It's so incredibly fluid and lifelike, yet exaggerated enough to make it feel like some insane stage show. It's so. Much. Fun. That's not even mentioning the sword fights and magic battles — everything is a mix of physical and digital effects, as blades flash and bolts crackle. Characters fly around like classic kung-fu wire work. It's a work of visual genius.

Of course, none of it would be worth it if the story and characters didn't give the very pretty fight scenes some extra depth. Well, thanks to veteran anime (and, um, "adult game") writer Gen Urobuchi, you get a story that's at times incredibly affecting and at others extremely funny.

It follows the story of Dān Fěi, as she tries to make sure that the evil Xuán Guǐ Zōng don't get hold of her piece of a holy sword. She's joined by wandering swordsman Shāng Bù Huàn and the mysterious Lǐn Xuě Yā. The characters are one of the greatest strengths of the show, with an incredible amount of depth for, effectively, porcelain-faced dolls.

There are four seasons of the show and a number of different movies. All of them are available to watch on Crunchyroll. And you should. It's like a riptide — it sucks you in and then spits you out the other side a completely different person. One that's watched Thunderbolt Fantasy.

More Crunchyroll shows I recommends

I've been watching anime since I was about 8. I am 31 now. Here are some of my favorite shows that you can watch on Crunchyroll, that are slightly off the beaten track.

It's funny, its emotional, it's got penguins in it. Four high school girls decide that their mission is to get to Antarctica. Hijinks and fallouts ensue.

Space pirate. Do I really need to say anything? He has a cool cape, too.

Tooth-rottingly sweet. A deaf girl meets a man who learns sign language to more easily communicate with her. Also, he's hot. Which is always a bonus.