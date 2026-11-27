Saddle up! "Heartland" season 20 is galloping ahead in Canada, where eight episodes of the hit ranch drama are already streaming for free on CBC Gem.

Episode 9 arrives on Sunday, November 29, while many viewers are still waiting for it to arrive on Netflix (expected 2027).

The landmark 20th season sees Amber Marshall return as Amy Fleming, with big decisions, family drama and plenty of horsing around in the Alberta foothills.

Read on for all the ways to watch the new season online, plus a perfectly timed Black Friday VPN deal for fans traveling overseas.

How to watch "Heartland" season 20 in Canada

🇨🇦 Canadian app CBC Gem is streaming "Heartland" season 20 for free right now. At the time of writing episodes 1-8 are out now, with episode 9 due on Nov. 29.

✅ Get the CBC Gem app in Canada and sign up for a free account.

OUTSIDE CANADA? WATCH CBC GEM FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN.

How to watch 'Heartland' S20 from anywhere

CBC is only broadcasting "Heartland" 2026 for free within Canada, so if you're a Canadian abroad, you'll need a good VPN.

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "Heartland" S20 for free...

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location in the VPN app. E.g. Canada to watch "Heartland" free streams on CBC Gem.

3. Watch "Heartland" season 20. Head to CBC Gem and watch CBC for free – from the U.S., Australia or beyond.

How to watch "Heartland" season 20 in USA

US viewers can watch "Heartland" season 20 exclusively on UP Faith & Family.

The new season premiered on Thursday, November 19, with episodes dropping weekly. Episode 2 arrived on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year when purchased directly.

Unfortunately, US viewers are in for another wait over Christmas. UP Faith & Family has confirmed that the show will take a holiday break after episode 4 airs on December 10. A return date has yet to be confirmed.

Visiting the U.S. from Canada? Access your usual Canadian apps and websites from anywhere with a good VPN (try 30 days)

Can I watch Heartland season 20 in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there's no confirmed UK release date for "Heartland" season 20 at the time of writing.

Netflix is the streaming home of previous seasons, including season 19, but the latest "Heartland" episodes are not expected to drop in the U.K. until sometime in 2027.

Canadian fans visiting the U.K. can check whether the right VPN helps them access their usual CBC Gem stream while traveling.

Can I watch Heartland season 20 in Australia?

It's a similar story Down Under. Australian viewers can catch up with old seasons of "Heartland" on Netflix, but there's no confirmed local release date for season 20.

Based on previous release patterns, the new season could arrive on Netflix Australia in the first half of 2027. Watch this space.

Visiting Australia from Canada? A VPN may help you access your regular streaming service while abroad.

Can I watch "Heartland" season 20 on Netflix?

Netflix hasn't confirmed a release date for "Heartland" season 20.

Season 19 arrived on Netflix US on September 1, 2026, so American subscribers could be waiting until Fall 2027 for the latest season.

Netflix subscribers in the U.K., Australia and other international territories may get the new episodes sooner, potentially between March and June 2027, but we'll update this article when any news drops.

To be clear: these are estimated release windows based on previous seasons, rather than confirmed Netflix dates. So don't get your hopes up just yet...

Canada – CBC and CBC Gem Episode 1 – "Renewal" – October 4, 2026 Episode 2 – "Apples Never Fall" – October 11, 2026 Episode 3 – "In the Driver's Seat" – October 18, 2026 Episode 4 – "The Glass Floor" – October 25, 2026 Episode 5 – "Once Bitten" – November 1, 2026 Episode 6 – "The Extra Mile" – November 8, 2026 Episode 7 – "Steady Grip" – November 15, 2026 Episode 8 – "A Ride or Die" – November 22, 2026 Episode 9 – "Long Play" – November 29, 2026 Episode 10 – "Defy the Odds" – December 6, 2026

US – UP Faith & Family Episode 1 – November 19, 2026 Episode 2 – November 26, 2026 Episode 3 – December 3, 2026 Episode 4 – December 10, 2026 Episode 5 – TBC Episode 6 – TBC Episode 7 – TBC Episode 8 – TBC Episode 9 – TBC Episode 10 – TBC



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