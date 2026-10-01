How to watch 'Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides' online for *FREE* — stream the one-off companion show from anywhere

As "The Celebrity Traitors" returns to U.K. screens for a second season, we will get a special look behind the scenes to learn how Claudia Winkleman picks her Traitors.

Here's how to watch "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" — free streaming details, release date "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" will be available on BBC iPlayer on Thursday, October 1 from 9:15 p.m. BST.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Each time we get a new season of "The Traitors" or "The Celebrity Traitors", one of the most exciting moments is when Claudia picks her band of tricky Traitors, then seeing them sweat as the Faithfuls close in and try to learn their identity. In "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides", we will finally see just what attributes the host values when looking for her Traitors.

This one-off, bonus companion show will reveal all as Claudia interrogates every contestant on the show and asks them the questions that matter before making her decision. Last season, she picked Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns. Who will she pick this time, and why? Find out with this special show.

Ready to see how things go down in the castle? Here's how to watch "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides' for free? "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" will not be broadcast on linear TV in the U.K. and will only be available on BBC iPlayer.

You can catch the one-off show immediately after the first episode of "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2, at 9:15 p.m. BST on Thursday, October 1.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the show is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The series will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

In the U.S., Peacock is delayed-broadcast home to the U.K. versions of "The Traitors", including season 1 of "The Celebrity Traitors", but it will not show companion shows. It's similar in Canada, where CraveTV show the U.K. version of "Celebrity Traitors" but not the companion shows. In Australia, you can catch the show on 10Play and Paramount+, but again, there is no companion show coverage Down Under.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides" from anywhere.

'Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides' — all you need to know

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 — who is Claudia Winkleman?

Claudia Winkleman is a British TV host who has been the face of "The Traitors" and its celebrity spin-off in the U.K. since the beginning.

She has also hosted other high-profile shows such as "Strictly Come Dancing", "The Piano", "The Great British Sewing Bee", and the singing contest, "Fame Academy".

You may also have heard Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2 in the past.

'The Celebrity Traitors' season 2 — contestants

Amol Rajan (Journalist & broadcaster)

Bella Ramsey (Actor)

Hannah Fry (Broadcaster & mathematician)

James Acaster (Comedian & presenter)

James Blunt (Singer-songwriter)

Jerry Hall (Model & actress)

Joanne McNally (Stand-up comedian)

Joe Lycett (Comedian & presenter)

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Actress)

King Kenny (Social media personality)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Singer)

Maya Jama (Television presenter)

Michael Sheen (Actor)

Miranda Hart (Actress & comedian)

Myha'la (Actress)

Richard E. Grant (Actor)

Rob Beckett (Comedian & presenter)

Romesh Ranganathan (Comedian & presenter)

Ross Kemp (Actor & television presenter)

Sebastian Croft (Actor & singer-songwriter)

Sharon Rooney (Actress)

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