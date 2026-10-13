Class is back in session — and the teachers at Abbott Elementary are heading for detention in season 6 of the Philadelphia school comedy.

Here's how to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 6 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Creator Quinta Brunson returns as upbeat Janine Teagues. Her boyfriend Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is now juggling teaching with his assistant principal gig, putting him on a collision course with chaos-loving principal Ava (Janelle James).

Meanwhile, Janine turns her classroom into a jungle, Melissa fights to reclaim hers, and Barbara turns to fellow teacher Jacob for help.

The Emmy-winning ABC series has 22 episodes lined up for 2026/27, including its landmark 100th. Expect more teachers' lounge squabbles, classroom disasters and heart. New episodes air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu.

There's no U.K. release date yet, but read on for how to watch "Abbott Elementary" 6 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 6 in the U.S.

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"Abbott Elementary" season 6 airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT each Wednesday, starting October 7.

Watch free: You can stream ABC with free trials from Fubo and YouTube TV.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Hulu and Disney Plus the following day. You'll get much more bang for your buck with a Disney Plus bundle.

Traveling outside the U.S.? Use NordVPN to watch "Abbott Elementary" 2026 from anywhere on the planet.

If you love TV, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 5-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has loads of top channels, including ABC (for Grey's Anatomy S23), CBS, FOX, FS1 and ESPN.

Watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 6 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?

You can still stream "Abbott Elementary" season 6 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American streaming service, you'd select 'USA' from the list.

3. Sit back and binge. Head over to your streaming platform of choice and watch "Abbott Elementary" S6 just as you would at home.

How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' S6 in Canada

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In Canada, "Abbott Elementary" season 6 airs on Global TV at 8:30 p.m. ET every Wednesday, starting October 7.

You can stream "Abbott Elementary" season 6 episode 1 via StackTV now, or with the Amazon Prime Video STACKTV add-on.

Outside Canada right now? Use a VPN to watch your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 6 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Disney Plus will be home to "Abbott Elementary" series 6 in the U.K. – but there's no UK release date yet. We'll update you as soon as we hear more.

In the meantime, if you're an American or a Canadian currently in the U.K. you can catch the show as usual by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch 'Abbott Elementary' S6 in Australia

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In Australia, "Abbott Elementary" season 6 will air on Disney Plus.

However, seeing as season 5 landed around three months later its U.S. premiere, fans Down Under may need to be patient.

A Disney Plus subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year in Australia.

If you're currently Down Under from the U.S. or Canada, you can still catch the show as usual by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

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