How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 6 online from anywhere
Class is back in session — and the teachers at Abbott Elementary are heading for detention in season 6 of the Philadelphia school comedy.
Here's how to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 6 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"Abbott Elementary" season 6 premieres Wednesday, October 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
• U.S. — ABC via Fubo (free trial) & YouTube TV (free trial) / Hulu next day
• Canada — Disney Plus
• U.K. — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Creator Quinta Brunson returns as upbeat Janine Teagues. Her boyfriend Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is now juggling teaching with his assistant principal gig, putting him on a collision course with chaos-loving principal Ava (Janelle James).
Meanwhile, Janine turns her classroom into a jungle, Melissa fights to reclaim hers, and Barbara turns to fellow teacher Jacob for help.
The Emmy-winning ABC series has 22 episodes lined up for 2026/27, including its landmark 100th. Expect more teachers' lounge squabbles, classroom disasters and heart. New episodes air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu.
There's no U.K. release date yet, but read on for how to watch "Abbott Elementary" 6 from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 6 in the U.S.
"Abbott Elementary" season 6 airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT each Wednesday, starting October 7.
Watch free: You can stream ABC with free trials from Fubo and YouTube TV.
Alternatively, you can tune in via Hulu and Disney Plus the following day. You'll get much more bang for your buck with a Disney Plus bundle.
Traveling outside the U.S.? Use NordVPN to watch "Abbott Elementary" 2026 from anywhere on the planet.
If you love TV, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 5-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has loads of top channels, including ABC (for Grey's Anatomy S23), CBS, FOX, FS1 and ESPN.
Watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 6 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?
You can still stream "Abbott Elementary" season 6 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American streaming service, you'd select 'USA' from the list.
3. Sit back and binge. Head over to your streaming platform of choice and watch "Abbott Elementary" S6 just as you would at home.
How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' S6 in Canada
In Canada, "Abbott Elementary" season 6 airs on Global TV at 8:30 p.m. ET every Wednesday, starting October 7.
You can stream "Abbott Elementary" season 6 episode 1 via StackTV now, or with the Amazon Prime Video STACKTV add-on.
Outside Canada right now? Use a VPN to watch your domestic streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 6 in the U.K.
Disney Plus will be home to "Abbott Elementary" series 6 in the U.K. – but there's no UK release date yet. We'll update you as soon as we hear more.
In the meantime, if you're an American or a Canadian currently in the U.K. you can catch the show as usual by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Where to watch 'Abbott Elementary' S6 in Australia
In Australia, "Abbott Elementary" season 6 will air on Disney Plus.
However, seeing as season 5 landed around three months later its U.S. premiere, fans Down Under may need to be patient.
A Disney Plus subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year in Australia.
If you're currently Down Under from the U.S. or Canada, you can still catch the show as usual by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52
- How to watch ABC live from anywhere
- How to watch 'South Park' season 27
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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